House of Commons to hold debate on vote of no confidence in the Football Association

The House of Commons will hold a debate next week on a vote of no confidence in the Football Association, the Culture, Media and Sport committee has announced.

The FA was given six months to take meaningful steps to show reform by revamping its board and council by sports minister Tracey Crouch, with the governing body regularly coming underfire for its council being predominantly white, middle-aged men.

It appears that patience is wearing thin with the FA, and the House of Commons will now debate bringing forward legislation against the FA which could result in the removal of £30m worth of funding towards grassroots football from Sport England.

A statement from the DCMS read: “The Culture, Media and Sport Committee have secured the parliamentary debate on the governance of football governance in House of Commons.

“The debate, which will take place on Thursday 9th February, starting at approximately 2.15pm, will be on this motion:

“That this House has no confidence in the ability of the Football Association (FA) to comply fully with its duties as a governing body, as the current governance structures of the FA make it impossible for the organisation to reform itself; and calls on the Government to bring forward legislative proposals to reform the governance of the FA.”

More to follow...