Saudi Arabia's national football team has been criticised for appearing not to observe a minute’s silence for the victims of the London Bridge terror attack.

Australian supporters were left outraged ahead of the Fifa World Cup Asian Qualifying match between the two countries, when the Saudi Arabian players appeared to ignore the silence.

Images from the match show the Australian team lined up in the middle of the pitch, with the Saudi players choosing to finish their pre-match warm-up instead.

It has been claimed that the Saudi substitutes also decided not to join in with the silence, while the Australian media report that the travelling supporters did not fall quiet for the tribute.

Television pictures show the Saudi players snubbing the minute's silence (Reuters)

The Australian crowd loudly booed the Saudi team after the minute's silence finished.

The Saudi team was immediately criticised on social media, with bewildered supporters calling on Fifa to take action on the national team.

"I hope Fifa call out Saudi Arabia on the clear lack of respect shown prior to kick-off," wrote one user. "Not participating in the minute's silence is disgusting."

The two two teams line-up prior to kick-off for the national anthems ( Getty )

Another fan wrote: "Minute's silence for London terror [victims], Saudi players wandering around like they don't give a f***. Saudi fans shouting the whole time."

Some users claimed that observing silences ahead of football matches was not a part of Saudi culture. But Saudi players and teams have previously observed such tributes, and Saudi side Al-Ahli Saudi FC paused for a minute of silence ahead of their Qatar Airways Cup match against Barcelona in December 2016.

London Bridge Terror Attack







15 show all London Bridge Terror Attack



























1/15 Armed police on Borough High Street as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge PA

2/15 Armed Police talk to members of the public outside London Bridge Hospital as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge PA

3/15 Police Officers outside the Barrowboy and Banker Public House on Borough High Street as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge PA

4/15 Armed police on Borough High Street as police deal with a 'major incident' at London Bridge PA

5/15 Emergency services near the scene of the incident Screengrab

6/15 People run down Borough High Street as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge Reuters

7/15 Emergency services arrive at the scene near Borough market at London Bridge Carl Court/Getty Images

8/15 Emergency personnel on London Bridge as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge PA

9/15 Police sniffer dogs on London Bridge as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge PA

10/15 A second helicopter lands on London Bridge as police are responding to three incidents in the capital, amid reports that a vehicle collided with pedestrians on London Bridge, Scotland Yard said. Officers are dealing with reports of stabbings in Borough Market, where armed officers attended and shots were fired. They are also at an incident in the Vauxhall area PA

11/15 Police attend to an incident on London Bridge in London REUTERS

12/15 Police attend to an incident on London Bridge in London, Britain REUTERS

13/15 A police officer escorts members of the public to safety at London Bridge Getty Images

14/15 Police attend to an incident on London Bridge in London, Britain REUTERS

15/15 Police attend to an incident near London Bridge in London, Britain REUTERS

It is possible the Saudi FA were not made aware of the planned moment of silence ahead of kick-off. However, as a World Cup qualification match, the tribute would have been cleared by Fifa well in advance of the fixture.

The match was held at the Adelaide Oval with a minute of silence to commemorate the eight victims of the London Bridge terror attack. Two Australian citizens were killed in the attack.

Nanny Sara Zelenak, 21, was confirmed dead on Wednesday while nurse Kristy Boden was also killed in the attack, after running to help other victims.

Australia went on to win the Group B qualification match 3-2.