Ex-Manchester City striker David White claims he was sexually abused by former coach

David White, the former Manchester City striker and England international, has become the latest former professional footballer to claim he was sexually abused by Barry Bennell.

The 49-year-old, who also represented Leeds United and Sheffield United during his career, made the claims in a written statement on Wednesday evening.

“Given recent press stories I wish to confirm that I was sexually abused by my former football coach Barry Bennell in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s,” White’s statement read.

“This abuse took place while I was attached to Whitehill FC junior team based in Manchester.

“For a number of reasons and for nearly two decades I kept my ordeal secret from my family and friends. While I believe through my career I have come to terms with what happened, I now realise the effects of Bennell’s actions were much more far reaching than I knew then.”

White’s story follows that of Andy Woodward, who told The Guardian how he was sexually abused by convicted paedophile Bennell while playing in Crewe Alexandra’s youth system during the 1980s.

Bennell was sentenced to nine years in prison in 1998 for 23 charges of sexual offences against six boys aged between nine and 15, one of them being Woodward.

Steve Walters, who retains the record of being Crewe’s youngest-ever player, made fresh claims against Bennell on Tuesday.

Paul Stewart, the former City, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool midfielder, has also come forward to allege he was sexually abused by separate coach in his youth in an interview with the Daily Mirror.

“Circumstances took me away from the abuse before it escalated. I salute Andy Woodward, Steve Walters and Paul Stewart for so bravely revealing their personal tragedies,” White's statement continued.

“The physical abuse they and others suffered was certainly more extreme and prolonged than my ordeal, and I cannot be sure that I would have their courage.”

White is planning to disclose the details of his ordeal in a book entitled Shade of Blue: The Hidden Torment of a Football Star.

The book's publishers, Michael O'Mara Books, told The Guardian that White "hero-worshipped" his alleged abuser, who targeted him from the age of 11.

Earlier on Wednesday, Cheshire Constabulary confirmed that 11 people had now contacted the force following Woodward's interview last week.