Dwight Yorke, the former Manchester United striker, was denied entry to the United States as he ‘had an Iranian stamp on his passport’.

The 45-year-old was travelling to his home country of Trinidad and Tobago via the United States when the incident occurred.

Yorke works as an ambassador for United, representing his former club in charity matches and commercial events. On the journey in question, Yorke was travelling on personal business.

The incident came to light after a tweet by Richard Keys, the beIN Sports presenter. Yorke occasionally appears alongside Keys on the Dubai-based network’s coverage of European football.

Keys tweeted: “Well done @realDonaldTrump. Man U ambassador Dwight Yorke denied transit access to Miami cause he has Iranian stamp in passport.”

Well done @realDonaldTrump. Man U ambassador Dwight Yorke denied transit access to Miami cause he has Iranian stamp in passport. #crazy — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) February 17, 2017

The tweet suggested that Yorke had fallen victim to President Donald Trump’s so-called 'travel ban', which prohibits non-American residents of seven Muslium-majority countries – Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen – from entering the United States.

However, Yorke is more likely to have been affected by changes which were made by the Obama administration and came into effect last year.

Manchester United vs Saint-Etienne player ratings







11 show all Manchester United vs Saint-Etienne player ratings



















1/11 Sergio Romero - 6 out of 10 Endured an early scare following Eric Bailly's botched clearance but settled into the game and became more assured as time wore on.

2/11 Antonio Valencia - 6 Nearly scored to end a three-year drought - but it wasn't to be. Got well forward, though some of his deliveries could have been better. Respectable evening in all.

3/11 Eric Bailly - 6 Made one important block early on but his decision-making was found wanting on occasion. Improved as the game went on.

4/11 Chris Smalling - 6 Didn't look too assured at times, allowing a number of Saint-Etienne runs in behind. Strong in the air though.

5/11 Daley Blind - 5 Poor tracking nearly handed the visitors an equaliser in the second half. Somewhat shaky.

6/11 Marouane Fellaini - 4 Not the best of games for the Belgian. Struggled to have much say and was subsequently substituted at half-time.

7/11 Ander Herrera - 6 Kept United ticking over in the centre of the park. Recycled well and created chances for the home side. Solid evening for the midfielder.

8/11 Paul Pogba - 7 Strong both on and off the ball. Showed his worth with real moments of pure class and equally impressive in his defensive duties. Should have converted his headed effort though.

9/11 Juan Mata - 7 Rounded and comfortable evening for the Spaniard. Offered a reliable source of service to his team-mates and even managed to make a number of runs in behind the opponents' defence.

10/11 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 7 His hat-trick secured victory for the home side. Lady Luck helped him in his first and it was a case of right time, right place for the second. Took his penalty with ease and provided a general source of threat throughout.

11/11 Anthony Martial - 7 Looked busy all night long. A real menace down the flanks and threatened in and around the Saint-Etienne box. Positive, energetic performance.

The Visa Waiver Program, which allows citizens of certain countries to enter the United States without a visa, was amended in January 2016 to exclude those who had travelled to Iran, Iraq, Syria and Sudan within the previous five years.

Trump’s controversial ‘travel ban’ was temporarily suspended by a federal judge earlier this month.