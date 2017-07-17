Ryan Giggs open to League Two managerial jobs as former Manchester United star waits for right club

Ryan Giggs says he is willing to take a managerial job abroad or even in League Two, but wants to wait for a club that fits his philosophy of the game.

The Manchester United legend also stressed that Swansea City were actually the only club he has spoken to regarding a role so far.

Giggs has been out of the game since taking the personal decision to leave Old Trafford when Louis van Gaal left in the summer of 2016, having previously worked as the Dutch coach’s assistant for two years after a brief spell as caretaker manager following David Moyes’ departure in 2013-14.

Long tipped to eventually go back to United at some point as manager, the 43-year-old wants to get back into management now, but is prepared to be patient.

“I’m enjoying myself right now,” Giggs told the Independent. “It was my decision to leave United. If there was an offer to go into management, I would look at it. That was the case.

“I spoke to Swansea last year. That was the only club I did speak to, even though I got linked with everyone, but the same again this year really. I’m busy enough, I’m enjoying the TV stuff, I do a bit of work for Uefa, technical observer stuff so that keeps me within football, and I’ve got a few businesses, I’ve got Salford City and obviously I’ve got two young kids so I’m busy enough at the moment, and I’ve really enjoyed this year.

“It’s totally different experience to what I’ve had previously, just relax, not putting yourself under pressure so yeah, nothing has changed really, where if a club wants to talk, then I’ll talk to them. Whether it be Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two, this country, another country, I’ll look at all the options.

Ryan Giggs is currrently promoting the nomination period for the People’s Awards in the McDonald’s Community Awards ( Getty )

“I always maintained that it was not sort of Premier League, I would rather go to a good club lower down, who had the same ambition, same philosophy, rather than go to a Premier League team that are perhaps struggling, fire-fighting or got owners that are famous for sacking after six months.

“I think it’s really important that, when I do decide to go in, that the first job’s right for me."

