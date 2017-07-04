Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has labelled Mino Raiola, the Italian-born Dutch football agent who represents the likes of Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, as a “s***bag”.

The Scotsman made the remark when delivering a speech to Sale Sharks rugby club.

Ferguson has expressed his contempt for Raiola in the past, writing in his autobiography that: “There are one or two football agents I simply do not like, and Mino Raiola is one of them.”

And now, the 75-year-old has once again criticised the agent.

When asked by Sale prop Brian Mujati “why was no one able to acknowledge the undeniable talent that is Paul Pogb,” Ferguson replied: “Paul Pogba? He had a bad agent. A s***bag.

“Paul Pogba was well known to us. We knew he was a good player. He's still a good player. We offered him the best contract..."

Mujati was making reference to United’s decision to sell Pogba to Juventus in 2012 before buying back the French midfielder last summer for a world record fee worth £89m.

Pogba made 30 appearances and scored five times for the club last season as Jose Mourinho’s men secured a return to the Champions League as well as the EFL Cup.