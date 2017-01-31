The Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST) said on Tuesday night that the struggle being faced by the club’s legend Nobby Stiles should act as a “wake-up” call to the sport’s governing bodies, who have provided no detailed sense of how they intend to investigate links between the sport and the illness since details of his struggle were published two weeks ago.

The Trust, which has campaigned on some of the most significant issues affecting United, said there were “too many issues unanswered” and that the case of Stiles, one of at least four members of the 1966 World Cup winning team who are known to have developed neurological deterioration, should trigger a sense of urgency and action.

There have been tentative approaches from the PFA and FA to the Stiles family since The Independent published details on January 17 of the 15-year illness which has left the former player extremely frail and unable to speak, though as yet no conversations.

When contact is established, the Stiles family are likely to describe how families of former players, who are bewildered to find the early onset of dementia, want a players’ union they can turn to – and which they can be confident are pursuing a scientific understanding of possible links. Stiles was in his early 60s when the illness struck him.

The Stiles family have taken huge comfort from the national outpouring of support and empathy since the now 74-year-old story was told and MUST chief executive Duncan Drasdo said that the urgent initiation of scientific research was the least Stiles deserved.

“The tragic case of Nobby Stiles, as well as others like Jeff Astle, should be a wake-up call to the football authorities,” Drasdo said. “The questions about a possible link between dementia and football are growing, and need to be properly and fully investigated.

Nobby Stiles' career in pictures







8 show all Nobby Stiles' career in pictures













1/8 Nobby Stiles' career in pictures Stiles broke into Sir Matt Busby's United first team in 1960, having been a youth team player at the club at the time of the Munich air disaster. Getty

2/8 Nobby Stiles' career in pictures Stiles played alongside the likes of Sir Bobby Charlton, Denis Law, Maurice Setters and Shay Brennan in his early days at United. Getty

3/8 Nobby Stiles' career in pictures His only goal for England came in 1966 against West Germany at Wembley, but in a February friendly rather than that year's World Cup final. GettyGetty

4/8 Nobby Stiles' career in pictures Stiles' performance during England's World Cup-winning campaign endeared him to the nation. Getty

5/8 Nobby Stiles' career in pictures Stiles dancing with the Jules Rimet trophy, his false teeth removed from his mouth, became one of the day's abiding images. Getty

6/8 Nobby Stiles' career in pictures Stiles tasted more success in 1968, playing his part as Manchester United became the first English side to win the European Cup. Getty

7/8 Nobby Stiles' career in pictures Stiles' playing time was affected by persistent knee problems during his final years at United, with him eventually departing for Middlesbrough in 1971. Getty

8/8 Nobby Stiles' career in pictures Stiles played on Teesside for two further years before joining Preston North End, who he went on to manage for three years between 1977 and 1981. Getty

“We owe it to the current generation of rising talent in the game, and all future generations too, to get to grips with this issue. There are too many questions unanswered so the quicker we start to answer them, the better for everyone.

“If there is a connection between the sport and dementia we need to develop best standards of practice and find ways of minimising the risks. Nobby was a great servant to the game, and hugely loved. This is the least he deserves and as the supporters trust for his club, we add our voice to the calls for action from the FA and PFA.

The family of Astle have been waiting 15 years for research into whether degenerative brain disease might have been caused by heading a heavy, water-soaked ball – despite analysis of the centre forward’s brain tissue leading an inquest to conclude his dementia was brought on by repeatedly heading the ball.



“We are not looking for blame – just recognition of whether there might be a link here,” said Stiles’ son, Rob Stiles. “Dad’s club don’t have the duty to look at that but the FA do, to a considerable extent, and the PFA certainly do, as the players’ union. We didn’t expect a reaction like this and it’s our dearest wish that something might happen now.”

One of the causes of the uncertainty which the family had, before discussing the former European Cup winner’s plight, was a concern that it might be seen as them looking for some kind of financial gain. They have sought none and want purely to raise awareness of the possible links.

The ‘United Pages’ website, which has also campaigned on the issue and written about Stiles, said that the football industry seemed not to want to know. “The FA, the PFA and Manchester United are all organisations that have money, are aware of the growing problem of dementia in football. Nobby Stiles and his colleagues are the reason that all three organisations hold such status and power in world football.”