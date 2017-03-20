Mohammed Anas, the Free State Stars striker, has denied being unfaithful to his wife after accidentally thanking both her and his ‘girlfriend’ in a post-match interview.

The Premier Soccer League player was named man of the match after scoring a brace in his side’s 2-2 draw with Ajax Cape Town on Friday night.

Anas was subsequently interviewed by South African television channel SuperSport and appeared to accidentally pay tribute to a mistress while accepting the award.

VIDEO: Mohammed Anas just gave the greatest MoTM speech of all time, thanking both wife and girlfriend. (Via @clydegoal) pic.twitter.com/gXJ4ZwOtdg — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) March 17, 2017



“I appreciate my fans, also my wife and my girlfriend, I mean my wife,” he said, with an apparent slip of the tongue, before quickly apologising. “Sorry to say, I’m so sorry, my wife… I love you so much!”

Anas, who has become something of a viral star following the interview, has now denied that he has a girlfriend and reiterated his love for his wife, who he has been married to for the past seven years.

“My family knows that I call my daughter my girlfriend,” he told the BBC. “That's what I was talking about. I don't have a girlfriend.

“I love her so much,” the Ghanaian added. “She's given me two beautiful children. She is fine. She knows what kind of man I am so I am not worried.”