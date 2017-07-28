Inverness have launched an investigation into an apparent porn link to their official Twitter account.

Screenshots of the Ladbrokes Championship's Twitter account 'liking' an explicit video from an account called PornHubVids were widely shared on social media on Thursday evening.

The tweet linked to an explicit video and was retweeted hundreds of times before being deleted by the club.

A club statement on Friday read: "The ICT board of directors are aware that on the evening of 27 July 2017, there was activity on the official club Twitter account which we deem to be entirely inappropriate and unacceptable.

“Procedures kicked in to remove the offending material and immediately lock down the account. ICT has notified the appropriate authorities and a formal investigation is underway.

“The club will revert with more information upon conclusion of the investigation. The ICT board of directors assure our staff and supporters that we will take all steps to identify the circumstances of this infringement and that steps will be taken to prevent recurrence.”