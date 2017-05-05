The fallout from Manchester United’s 1-0 Europa League semi-final first leg victory over Celta Vigo has proven far more than just a positive result for Jose Mourinho’s side after a debate over Marcus Rashford’s match-winning free-kick on radio station Talksport descended into a blazing row between former United player Ray Wilkins and The Sun’s football writer Neil Custis.

Rashford appeared to outsmart Vigo goalkeeper Sergio Alvarez on Thursday night as he curled a free-kick over the wall and to the right of the Spaniard, who had already taken a step left to try and cover the area behind his defenders instead of marshal his own side.

The goal gave United victory away from home ahead of next week’s second leg, although the away goal will count for little given that Vigo have the chance to match it when they visit Old Trafford on Thursday.

Yet Wilkins, who also turned out for Chelsea and Queens Parks Rangers among many other clubs during his 24-year professional career, was not impressed with Alvarez and claimed to Custis that a “real goalkeeper would have saved it with his teeth”.

Custis took exception to his opinion, with The Sun reporter clearly impressed with Rashford’s effort, and responded by claiming he did not want to have “a stupid conversation”. That’s exactly what listeners were treated to, and it proved to be hilarious.

1/12 Manchester United player ratings How did United's players perform in the first-leg of their Europa League semi-final? AFP/Getty Images

2/12 Sergio Romero - 7 out of 10 Made a superb diving save to deny Sisto, whose long-range shot was deflected off the leg of Valencia. Confidently deal with a number of crosses. Getty Images

3/12 Antonio Valencia - 6 out of 10 Was barely able to get forward. Had a tough night against Sisto, Celta Vigo's exciting young Danish winger, who was quick enough to show Valencia a clean pair of heels on more than one occasion. AFP/Getty Images

4/12 Eric Bailly - 7 out of 10 Another impressive performance from the powerful centre-back. Particularly impressive considering he had only just returned from injury. AFP/Getty Images

5/12 Daley Blind - 6 out of 10 Allowed Iago Aspas to wriggle clear in the box on more than one occasion. But played out from the back well: his greatest strength. AFP/Getty Images

6/12 Matteo Darmian - 6 out of 10 Quietly and effectively went about his business, although like Valencia, struggled to get forward and join the attack. Made a crucial interception in the first-half to deny Aspas. Man Utd via Getty Images

7/12 Marouane Fellaini - 5 out of 10 A poor display in the middle of the pitch. His distribution was frequently found wanting and picked up a needless yellow in the first-half. He was then lucky not to be sent off late on in the second-half, when he barged over Cabral. AFP/Getty Images

8/12 Ander Herrera - 7 out of 10 A typically busy Herrera performance with a number of important tackles, interceptions and clearances. Got the better of his Celta counterpart, Hernandez. Getty Images

9/12 Paul Pogba - 7 out of 10 Another divisive performance from United's record signing. Many felt the Frenchman failed to seize control of the match. Bit impressed in bursts and his though-ball to Henrikh Mkhitaryan was a thing of beauty. Getty Images

10/12 Jesse Lingard - 6 out of 10 Another disappointing performance from the academy graduate. Spurned two glorious chances: first having a shot saved from point-blank range and then blasting a half-volley wide. AFP/Getty Images

11/12 Marcus Rashford - 7 out of 10 Was having something of a frustrating evening until he opened the scoring. But what a goal. After winning the free-kick with a purposeful run forward, he stepped up to curl the set-piece home. Getty Images

12/12 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 7 out of 10 An industrious performance from the winger. No player on the pitch made as many tackles as him, which is remarkable for a forward. Missed a gilt-edged first-half opportunity, though. AFP/Getty Images

Here’s the full transcript and sound clip:

Ray Wilkins: “He should have saved that with his teeth, he should not have moved from that angle. When Rashford beats him…”

Neil Custis: “Are you actually being serious here or is it a joke?”

RW: “No I’m very serious. If he beats him on the near post, then he beats him.

NC: “Don’t be ridiculous, I’ve not come on to have a stupid conversation about free-kicks.”

RW: “Oh don’t even go there. Very nicely executed. No Neil I’m sorry, don’t talk to me about ridiculous.”

NC: “You are being ridiculous.”

RW: “Don’t talk to me about being ridiculous when it comes to footballing knowledge because you don’t have any, you write for a newspaper and you give your opinion. I perfectly understand that.”

NC: “Why did you just say there, that I have no footballing knowledge? Who the hell are you to come on here, you’ve rung me up right...”

RW: “Exactly and I do apologise for that, I didn’t actually ring you up Neil.”

NC: “Hang on, hang on. Stop, stop, stop. You’ve come on here to ask me to come on this show, and you start insulting me like that? Who the hell do you think you are? You just said I have no footballing knowledge, who the hell do you think you are to speak to me like that?”

RW: “No hang on one second Neil...If I’ve been disrespectful to you, I apologise immediately, but a real goalkeeper would have taken that in his teeth because he would not have moved to the side of the goal when he shouldn’t have moved.”

NC: “Oh stop it. Who are you anyway, I don’t know, I know it’s Alan Brazil, who are you?”

RW: “Who am I? I’m nobody my friend, nobody whatsoever and I’ve always claimed that through life.”

NC: “You’ve just said that to me, you’ve basically just said that to me.”

RW: “Oh I do apologise.”

NC: “Well so you should.”

RW: “Now what I’m saying is the free-kick was initiated very well indeed...”

NC: “No you keep saying it, you’re boring me to death and every listener. I keep hearing what you’re saying on this and it’s nonsense.

RW: “It’s nonsense is it?”

NC: “Yeah.”

RW: “Well I’m sorry my friend, everybody in football...”

NC: “I’m not your friend.”

RW: “…If you ask anybody within football that’s played within football…”

NC: “[Unclear sound] unlike me who you’ve rung up to ask me about this whole event.”

RW: “...they will say the goalkeeper should’ve saved the shot.”

NC: “Hang on, I’ve got no footballing knowledge so why have you rung me up to ask me about this whole thing? Jesus Christ”

Listen to the whole clip below...

MUST LISTEN!



The incredible moment Ray Wilkins and @ncustisTheSun clashed live on-air over Rashford's free kick against Celta Vigo... 🙈😳 pic.twitter.com/64mrF8aXuA — Alan Brazil (@SportsBreakfast) May 5, 2017

Custis soon took to Twitter afterwards to retweet listeners who supported him and accused Wilkins of being “patronising” and “insulting”.