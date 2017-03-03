A warrant for the arrest of West Ham midfielder Robert Snodgrass has been issued after the Scotland international failed to turn up for his court trial.

Snodgrass, who left Hull City for West Ham United in January, was charged with driving a car while a baby was being held by a passenger on April 17 last year.

The incident is alleged to have happened in Glasgow after the 29-year-old drove a car with too many people to fit a baby seat in and was instead being held by a passenger in the rear seats.

Glasgow-born Snodgrass was not at the city’s Justice of the Peace Court when the case was called after his lawyer Martin Black told the court “he didn’t think he had to be” when asked why his client was not present.

As a result, the Crown requested a warrant for Snodgrass’s arrest, which was subsequently granted by JP Eunice Paton.