A former Southampton youth coach has been charged with a catalogue of sexual offences by police investigating historical allegations of child abuse in the football community.

Robert Higgins, 64, faces 65 counts of indecent assault committed against 23 alleged victims in the 1980s and 1990s.

The ex-Saints youth coach, known as Bob, of Litchfield Road, Southampton, will appear at Southampton Magistrates' Court on July 20, Hampshire Constabulary said.

“Detectives have charged a man in connection with an investigation into non-recent child abuse within the footballing community,” said a police statement.

“Robert Francis Higgins, of Southampton, has been charged with a total of 65 counts of indecent assault.

“These offences relate to allegations involving teenage boys and are alleged to have happened in the 1980s and 1990s. There is a total of 23 alleged victims.

“If you have any concerns about this information or would like to speak to someone, please contact our specialist Operation Marmion team on 101 or the NSPCC on 0800 023 2642.”

PA