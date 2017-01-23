After a busy weekend of football, we can now nurse ourselves into a new week by looking back on several moments of record-breaking, history-making and late, late drama.

Swansea City upset the apple cart and tightened this year’s battle against the drop by picking up an unexpected three points at Liverpool, with Fernando Llorente’s brace and Gylfi Sigurdsson’s winner denting their hosts’ title hope.

Wayne Rooney finally became Manchester United’s all-time record goalscorer and surpassed Sir Bobby Charlton in style, angling a late free-kick equaliser past Stoke City’s Lee Grant to earn a face-saving point for Jose Mourinho’s men.

Then there was those chaotic eight minutes of added on time at Arsenal, which produced one of the best climaxes of the season so far.

So, how closely were you paying attention? We’ve taken a look back at the weekend’s action and devised 10 questions on the weekend's action.

Weekend football quiz: 20-22 January 2017



