Aaron Ramsey will miss Arsenal’s top-of-the-table clash with Chelsea on Saturday after Arsene Wenger ruled the midfielder out for three weeks with a calf injury.

The Welshman limped out of the Gunners’ defeat to Watford in the first half on Tuesday night in the first half as Wenger’s side slipped up in their pursuit of the Blues.

If Ramsey takes the full three weeks to recover, he will not only miss the game with Chelsea, but the Premier League game with Hull, the first leg of the Champions League tie with Bayern Munich and the FA Cup fifth round clash with Sutton United.

It is Ramsey’s second significant injury of the season after picking up a hamstring injury in the opening game of the season but Wenger insisted that Arsenal have plenty of options to replace him.

“I would say 21 days,” when asked how long Ramsey will be out.

“We have good players in there.

“[Jeff Reine] Adelaide, [Ainsley] Maitland-Niles, [Alex Oxlade] Chamberlain can play in there.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain is facing a fitness test himself, as is Olivier Giroud, but Wenger is confident both players will make the game at Stamford Bridge. Danny Welbeck, who was impressive in his first start for nearly a year against Southampton will also be involved.

“We lose Ramsey and Giroud has a test, he should be alright.

“Maybe Welbeck will come back into the group.

“Chamberlain has a test today but I think he will be alright.”