Alexandre Lacazette, a player Arsenal have been chasing for two years now, is on the verge of a £52m move to north London in a deal that will bring a sigh of relief to all involved at the club.

Industrious, intelligent and a proven finisher, Lacazette is the instinctive centre-forward that Arsenal have longed for ever since the departure of Robin van Persie in 2012.

Olivier Giroud has served Arsenal well during his time at the Emirates but has ultimately failed to bring that clinical, consistent edge which RVP offered.

With Lacazette, Arsene Wenger has a player who can fill that void.

The Frenchman’s industry and doggedness is the perfect tonic to the lethargy that, over the years, has seemingly crept into Arsenal’s front-line.

As such, expect a central-based, solo forward role for the 26-year-old who will be able to energise Arsenal’s attack and keep opponents’ defenders occupied with his hard running and incessant harrying of the ball.

Alternatively, in a 4-3-3 formation Lacazette could be utilised freely across the front line having spent his younger days as winger. More than just a penalty-box striker, the Frenchman would bring a degree of fluidity and variety to Arsenal’s attack.

Lacazette will keep defenders busy with his high work-rate ( Getty )

Lacazette’s wide palette means he would be able to adapt easily to working with the more direct Danny Welbeck and even compatriot Olivier Giroud - should he stay.

He has the pace to keep up with the club’s quicker players, but the clarity of thought to take a step back and wait for the chance to come.

Then there’s the matter of Mesut Ozil. Lacazette’s success at the Emirates will likely rest on his relationship with the German - and not just in terms of relying on the midfielder’s supply line of passes. There is no mystery over how Lacazette and Lyon’s Nabil Fekir, a left-footer with a hint of Özil about him, hit it off so well at the Ligue 1 club.

If Wenger can encourage Ozil and the French forward to work closely within each other’s orbits, then there's no reason Arsenal can't become a formidable attacking force next season.



So how could Arsenal line up with Lacazette in the starting XI? See the gallery above for our prediction.