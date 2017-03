Alexis Sanchez dropped at Liverpool after storming out of Arsenal training session

Arsene Wenger dropped Alexis Sanchez for disciplinary reasons for Arsenal's 3-1 defeat to Liverpool, bringing a heated week on the club's training ground to a head and putting the top scorer's future in doubt, The Independent has learned.

It now looks increasingly unlikely the Chilean star will stay beyond the summer, with both Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus interested in signing him, and creating more problems in a miserable spell for Wenger.

The Independent has been told that Sanchez stormed out of a training session in midweek due to an angry disagreement with a teammate, that continued in the changing rooms once the rest of the team returned there after finishing. This led to Wenger deciding to drop Sanchez for the Liverpool game for what he felt was the good of the team, rather than any tactical decision to go "direct", as the manager tried to profess after the game.

The decision also comes due to the Arsenal boss's growing disenchantment with the manner that Sanchez so petulantly and ostentatiously has outbursts on the pitch when things are not going to plan. It is understood Wenger felt he had to act following the latest outburst behind closed doors, particularly given the mood of the rest of the team.

The move someway backfired when Arsenal went 2-0 down to Liverpool and Wenger was forced to bring Sanchez on, with the forward then setting up Danny Welbeck for a goal.

Beyond his tactical explanation, the manager was enigmatic about the decision saying he would explain it another time, but it now seems to make Sanchez's future even clearer. The Chilean has still not signed a new contract, and is leaning towards leaving a club. Juventus are currently the likeliest destination, but PSG remain a possibility, and the prospect of the striker becoming available could also alert other Premier League clubs.

Liverpool vs Arsenal player ratings







22 show all Liverpool vs Arsenal player ratings









































1/22 Simon Mignolet – 6 out of 10 It was a relatively quiet day at the office for the keeper, with Arsenal providing him very few tests throughout. Getty Images

2/22 Nathaniel Clyne – 7 out of 10 Made a number of bursting runs forward and worked incredibly well with Mane down the right. Getty Images

3/22 Joel Matip – 6 out of 10 He held his position well and played it safe at the back – which it exactly what was needed. Getty Images

4/22 Ragnar Klavan – 6 out of 10 He proved a tough opponent for the Arsenal strikers, as he tackles hard and reads the game well. Getty Images

5/22 James Milner – 5 out of 10 Played a huge role in Mane’s goal, but aside from that he did not make the biggest impact. Getty Images

6/22 Georginio Wijnaldum – 7 out of 10 His impressive display was completed with a last minute goal to seal the deal at Anfield. Getty Images

7/22 Emre Can – 6 out of 10 Was a key outlet for Liverpool, but his tackling was clumsy and unnecessary at times. Getty Images

8/22 Adam Lallana – 7 out of 10 His closing down of possession and movement on the field was phenomenal. Top display. Getty Images

9/22 Philippe Coutinho – 7 out of 10 Continued to make chances throughout and was a key element to almost every Liverpool attack. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

10/22 Sadio Mane – 8 out of 10 With an assist and a goal under his belt, the confidence of this talent was obvious throughout. Caused a nuisance of himself throughout. AFP/Getty Images

11/22 Roberto Firmino – 7 out of 10 His goal opened the scoring for Klopp’s men and he continued to test The Gunners defence throughout. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

12/22 Petr Cech – 5 out of 10 Letting in three goals at Anfield is never going to reflect well, despite making a number of important saves. Getty Images

13/22 Hector Bellerin – 6 out of 10 Going forward he was dangerous, but defensively he kept being dragged out of position. Getty Images

14/22 Shkodran Mustafi – 6 out of 10 He made a handful of vital interceptions and tackles. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

15/22 Laurent Koscielny - 6 out of 10 Struggled, as the rest of the side did, against Liverpool's attack but managed to keep some sort of shape to the central defence. Getty Images

16/22 Nacho Monreal – 6 out of 10 Worked well going forward, but looked insufficient against the pace and power of Mane. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

17/22 Francis Coquelin – 5 out of 10 Made a number of unnecessary and clumsy challenges. Subbed during the break for Sanchez. AFP/Getty Images

18/22 Granit Xhaka – 5 out of 10 Needs to be winning more in the middle of the park, as this lost Arsenal the game at times. AFP/Getty Images

19/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 7 out of 10 Showed glimpses of excellence and his skills on possession were sublime. AFP/Getty Images

20/22 Alex Iwobi – 6 out of 10 Performed going forward, but defensively he appeared unaware of his duties. Getty Images

21/22 Danny Welbeck – 6 out of 10 Aside from scoring, he did very little today. He was being dragged inside and it was making the Arsenal attack very narrow. Getty Images

22/22 Olivier Giroud – 5 out of 10 Aside from one headed effort, he barely touched the ball. Quiet would be an understatement. Getty Images

It is understood he also has interest from the Chinese Super League, but would want offers of up to a million a week to even consider leaving Europe.