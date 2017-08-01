Alexis Sanchez was all smiles - and a few grimaces - after returning to Arsenal training on Tuesday afternoon where he was pictured being put through his paces by the club's coaching staff.

The Chile international has been absent in the Gunners' pre-season preparations after being given time-off following his country's participation in the Confederations Cup.

But his presence has been felt nonetheless, with his future in north London being one of the biggest stories surrounding the club this summer.

1/6 Thomas Lemar (Monaco) Age: 21

Position: Left-wing

Likelihood: 5/10



After their eye-catching run to the semi-finals of the Champions League, Monaco are being gutted by European football’s elite. One of their many bright young things is Lemar, who would slot right into Alexis Sanchez’s left-sided role at Arsenal should the Chilean leave the Emirates this summer. The problem? Monaco are not selling, or at least not for Arsenal’s reported initial offer of £30.75m. Getty

2/6 Kylian Mbappé (Monaco) Age: 18

Position: Left/right-wing

Likelihood: 3/10



Another Monaco player, Mbappé is one of the hottest properties in Europe and is perhaps a surprise inclusion on the list, with many expecting the teenager to move to Real Madrid, if anywhere, this summer. Arsène Wenger is said to have struck up something of an accord with the lightning quick winger’s family and harbours hopes of convincing Thierry Henry’s rightful heir that north London is the best place for his development. Getty

3/6 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester) Age: 26

Position: Right-wing

Likelihood: 4/10



It is no secret that Wenger is a long-time admirer of Mahrez, whose stock has fallen somewhat following that remarkable title-winning campaign with Leicester City in 2015/16. While some of Europe’s top clubs were hovering around the Algerian this time last year, the coast is now relatively clear. The only worry is whether Mahrez can recreate the scintillating form he began to show two years ago. Getty

4/6 Jean Michaël Seri (Nice) Age: 25

Position: Centre-midfield

Likelihood: 5/10



Seri was one of Nice’s stand-out players during their surprise challenge for the Ligue 1 title last term. If Santi Cazorla’s injury woes continue into the new season, the Cote d’Ivoire international could prove to be an ideal replacement, but his performances in the south of France have not gone unnoticed. Roma, Southampton, Tottenham and Leicester have all been keeping tabs on the midfielder. Getty

5/6 Mario Lemina (Juventus) Age: 23

Position: Centre-midfield

Likelihood: 3/10



Gabon international Lemina is in search of regular playing time away from Turin, where he has struggled to establish himself in Max Allegri’s first-choice XI. “I want to play more,” he said in June. “I think it's right for me to play more, find a club capable of giving me more space. At 23 I want to show what I can do.” Could he find the minutes he needs in north London? At the moment, there seems to be little concrete about Arsenal’s reported ‘interest’. Getty

6/6 Aleksandr Golovin (CSKA Moscow) Age: 21

Position: Centre-midfield

Likelihood: 2/10



Another midfielder whose name has been bandied around in the gossip columns this summer, but with few solid leads for transfer-hungry supporters to pursue. Any deal for the talented CSKA Moscow academy graduate would likely involve him being loaned back to his current club, if indeed any such deal is likely at all. Getty

Sanchez has continued to stall on a new contract and could leave for free next summer if that situation doesn't change.

Paris Saint-Germain are thought to be his most likely destination, with the French club having been linked with the forward since Arsenal's downturn in fortunes at the start of the year.

Sanchez looked happy to be back at London Colney on Tuesday despite being made to run a series of sprint drills (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

That situation wasn't helped on Monday as Sanchez's lawyer revealed the player's journey back from Santiago to London would include a stopover in Paris.

However, as The Independent reported when Sanchez first joined Arsenal in 2014, the Chilean has travelled to the French capital in the past in order to renew his British work permit.

While Arsenal would not confirm that explanation on Monday, it would appear more likely than any clandestine meeting with the PSG hierarchy, particularly as the Gunners have not yet given their player permission to speak to other clubs.

Manager Arsene Wenger has maintained that he is unconcerned by Sanchez's refusal to renew terms.

"It's an ideal situation," the Frenchman said last month.

"Everybody has to perform. When you're a football player, you perform until the last day of your contract.

"What does it change when you have two years or one year left to go? When you go onto the pitch, you want to play and do well.

"Do you really think that [players] sit in the dressing room before a game and think, 'Oh, I only have one year to go, I will not play well today'? Where does that come from?"