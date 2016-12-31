It’s a big game for…

FERNANDO LLORENTE: The Spanish target man relishes playing at the Liberty Stadium and has scored five goals in his last three games in South Wales despite only starting one. The Swans are languishing down in the relegation zone and are desperate for a win so will be reliant on the former Juventus hitman to net a few in this fixture.

Best stat…

6: Both teams have gone six matches against each other without keeping a clean sheet. This fixture is a sure-fire bet to contain goals.

Remember when…​

The last time these two fared against each other in Wales it ended in a 2-2 draw. With Bournemouth racing into an early 2-0 lead, Andre Ayew plucked out this nonchalant finish to kick-start the comeback for the Swans.

Player to watch…

HARRY ARTER: A lot of work that this box-to-box midfielder does goes unnoticed and is perhaps overshadowed by Jack Wilshere, but Arter is very important for this Bournemouth team. In his last game against Chelsea, he completed 93.2% of his 73 passes and in the game before that when Southampton visited; he racked up an incredible 96.4% of his 83 attempted passes. His passes may be short and simple, but Eddie Howe is an advocate of this and as results suggests, he compliment this team well.

Past three meetings…

Bournemouth 3 (Gradel, King, Cook) Swansea 2 (Barrow, Sigurdsson), Premier League, March 2016

Swansea 2 (Ayew, Shelvey) Bournemouth 2 (King, Gosling), Premier League, November 2015

Swansea 1 (Robinson) Bournemouth 2 (Partington, Kuffour), League One, April 2008

Form guide…

Swansea WLWLLL

Bournemouth LWLWLL

Vital information…

Kick-off 15:00, Saturday 31st December 2016

TV Highlights on Match of the Day, BBC TWO – 10pm

Odds…

Swansea to win 15/8

Bournemouth to win 31/20

Draw 5/2

(Odds provided by BetVictor)