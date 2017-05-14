Liverpool eventually ran out 4-0 winners over West Ham United to boost their hopes of a top-four finish, but it could have been so different had Andre Ayew not produced one of the misses of the season.

With the score at 1-0 and on the cusp of half-time, the Ghanaian was presented with a brilliant opportunity to equalise after Jurgen Klopp's side had sloppily defended a corner.

Ayew brought the ball down at the far post, approximately two yards out from goal, then fired, but somehow managed to strike the post. The rebound fell kindly to him but he hit the upright once again before Simon Mignolet smothered the loose ball.

1/22 Adrian – 4 out of 10 Adrian made a handful of important saves, but this is outweighed by the four strikes that ended up in the net.

2/22 Jose Fonte – 6 out of 10 Held his position well at the back and made a number of vital challenges. A very reliable element to the West Ham defence.

3/22 Winston Reid – 6 out of 10 The defender was strong in the air and managed to clear the danger from several set pieces. However, his lack of pace let him down today.

4/22 James Collins – 5 out of 10 Collins failed to keep up with the energetic and skilful Liverpool forwards at times. Completely switched off for Liverpool’s third. Poor defensive display.

5/22 Sam Byram – 6 out of 10 Was encouraging to see Byram press up the field – had a golden opportunity in the opening stages.

6/22 Edimilson Fernades – 4 out of 10 Showed very little going forward and made a number of clumsy challenges.

7/22 Havard Nordtveit – 5 out of 10 His lofted long balls proved problematic today for Liverpool – but he needs to see more of the ball.

8/22 Aaron Cresswell – 6 out of 10 Cresswell looked dangerous when running at the Liverpool defenders on the left – at times he made Clyne look substandard.

9/22 Andre Ayew – 3 out of 10 Missed an opportunity to level the scoring from two-yards out, in front of an open goal. Dreadful stuff.

10/22 Manuel Lanzini – 7 out of 10 Lanzini was the Hammer’s best player today. He was confident, clever in possession and caused problems when he was moving forward with the ball.

11/22 Jonathan Calleri – 4 out of 10 It was a very quiet display by Calleri – he failed to provide the attacking outlet that the Hammers desired.

12/22 Simon Mignolet – 6 out of 10 It was a relatively easy day at the office for Mignolet, due to the lack of West Ham's attacking moves.

13/22 Nathaniel Clyne – 5 out of 10 Was diving into challenges relentlessly – needs to stay on his feet more. Nonetheless, he looked solid pressing forward.

14/22 Joel Matip – 6 out of 10 Showed his aptitude in the air – he rattled the crossbar with a tremendous headed effort. Defended well throughout.

15/22 Dejan Lovren – 6 out of 10 A textbook display from Lovren today – he defended well, held the line well at the back and made a number of key interceptions.

16/22 James Milner – 4 out of 10 Aside from a few shots that flew way wide, Milner made a very little impact on today’s fixture.

17/22 Emre Can – 5 out of 10 A quiet display by Can today – his main input was giving away a number of unnecessary fouls.

18/22 Georginio Wijnaldum – 6 out of 10 His effort that rattled the woodwork created Coutinho’s goal. Aside from that, an impressive display.

19/22 Philippe Coutinho – 9 out of 10 He scored two and assisted the opener with a sublime through ball. An all-round remarkable performance in his new, deeper position.

20/22 Adam Lallana – 6 out of 10 Lallana looked the most threatening when he was picking up the ball and charging into the final third.

21/22 Daniel Sturridge – 7 out of 10 Sturridge opened the scoring today with a clinical finish after skipping past Adrian.

22/22 Divock Origi – 7 out of 10 Scored the fourth for Liverpool, which capped off a positive display. Would be encouraging to see him shoot more, because he certainly has the ability.

It could have been a turning point in not only the match but this year's race for Champions League qualification, yet Liverpool's lax defending went unpunished.

How does Ayew's miss compare to some of the other most famous misses in Premier League history?

Ronny Rosenthal

Aston Villa vs Liverpool, September 1992



The go-to example of a truly dreadful Premier League miss, coming in only the second month of the division's existence.

Rosenthal has the whole of the goal to aim at after rounding Villa's goalkeeper and shoots from the dead centre of the penalty area, but instead of placing his effort, he hits it high and somehow contrives to hit the crossbar.

The Israeli international went on to have an unremarkable career at Anfield before also turning up at Tottenham Hotspur and Watford, but this miss at least assured him of a place in English football folklore

Fernando Torres

Chelsea vs Manchester United, September 2011



Fernando Torres cut something of a forlorn figure throughout his spell at Chelsea, but his nadir was perhaps missing a open goal at Old Trafford, much to the Stretford End's amusement.

With his side 3-1 down in the 83rd minute, the former Liverpool striker rounded compatriot David de Gea after being neatly slipped through on goal.

A simple finish was required, but Torres instead shanked the ball wide of the left-hand post and into the stands. He collapsed to the floor, head in his hands, and his Stamford Bridge career never really recovered.

Nwankwo Kanu

West Bromwich Albion vs Middlesbrough, November 2004



​Nwankwo Kanu probably looks back on his career in English football with great fondness, but there is one moment in particular that he must wish he could forget.

2-1 down, last minute, a yard or two out from goal. A point would have come in handy for Bryan Robson's relegation-threatened West Bromwich Albion, but they were not about to steal one.

Instead of converting the glorious opportunity, the Nigerian striker somehow lifted the ball over the crossbar and out for a goal kick.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Sheffield United vs Manchester United, November 2006



One of the greatest footballers of all time he may be, but he is not immune from missing the odd sitter. Indeed, Cristiano Ronaldo spurned two glorious opportunities in one game against Neil Warnock's Sheffield United back in 2006.

The first was forgivable. The United winger made a hash of a chance from around five yards out, ballooning wide after the ball had unexpectedly fallen to him.

The second, however, was much harder to defend. Ryan Giggs' square pass put it on a plate for Ronaldo, but from point blank range he looped the effort over.