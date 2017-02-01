Antoine Griezmann agrees personal terms to join Manchester United in the summer

Antoine Griezmann has agreed personal terms and will join Manchester United in the summer. Reports in France state that the 25-year-old will be paid the same £15m salary as Paul Pogba, a close friend of his in the French national side. He has already asked to wear the number seven shirt vacated by the sale of Memphis Depay to Lyons.

The arrival of Griezmann is likely to spell the end of Wayne Rooney’s time at Old Trafford but although Manchester United have agreed Griezmann’s salary they have still to agree a fee with Manchester United, although only the details remain to be decided.

Top 10 most expensive Premier League January transfers







10 show all Top 10 most expensive Premier League January transfers

















1/10 10. Morgan Schneiderlin - Manchester United to Everton Morgan Schneiderlin was the most expensive Premier League signing at £22m Getty

2/10 9. David Luiz – Benfica to Chelsea (£21.5m) Getty

3/10 8. Luis Suarez – Ajax to Liverpool (£22.8m) Getty

4/10 7. Darren Bent - Sunderland to Aston Villa (reported £24m) Getty

5/10 6. Juan Cuadrado – Fiorentina to Chelsea (£26m) Getty

6/10 5. Wilfried Bony - Swansea to Manchester City (£27.5m) Getty

7/10 4. Edin Dzeko – Wolfsburg to Manchester City (£31.5m) Getty

8/10 3. Andy Carroll – Newcastle to Liverpool (£35m) Getty

9/10 2. Juan Mata – Chelsea to Manchester United (£38m) Getty

10/10 1. Fernando Torres – Liverpool to Chelsea (£50m) Getty

Griezmann is under contract to Atletico Madrid until 2021 and the club are insisting that Manchester United pay the full balance of the buy-out clause in his contract which is £85m – slightly less than the fee paid to Juventus for Pogba.

This Manchester United are said to be prepared to do, although Atletico are demanding the transfer is settled by a single payment. It means that Manchester United are likely to start next season with the two most expensive footballers in the world.