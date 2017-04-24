Antonio Conte is proud of how his Chelsea team are heading towards the Premier League title despite spending significantly less than Manchester City and Manchester United this season.

Chelsea can take another step towards the title against Southampton on Tuesday night, but Conte enjoyed pointing out at his press conference that the top two teams, Chelsea and Tottenham, have spent significantly less on players recently than City and United. That will be the case this summer as well.

This season was meant to be about the rivalry between Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho but both men have been comprehensively out-coached by Conte and, in fact, by Mauricio Pochettino too.

Chelsea spent a mere £118m this summer ( Getty )

That is why City and United are scrambling to qualify for the Champions League and preparing for another summer of spending. Conte made three astute additions last summer but he has improved the players he inherited too.

Those players are on the brink of rewarding him with the title, which he said would be the “greatest achievement” of a career in which he has already won three scudetti in a row with Juventus.

Chelsea have spent plenty of money under Roman Abramovich, of course, but last summer they spent just over £110million, recouping half of that in the fee for Oscar in January.

The sale of Oscar to Shanghai SIPG recouped £60m ( Getty )

Manchester United, meanwhile, spent just under £150million, including Paul Pogba for £89m. City spent £140m last summer and another £27m on Gabriel Jesus in January. This is not news to Conte.

“I think this season it is very important to understand that it is not always about who spends more money who wins,” Conte said on Monday afternoon.

“Otherwise, in this league, this season the name of the [top] team would not be Chelsea or Tottenham, or Arsenal or Liverpool. You understand?”

The two Manchester clubs were the summer's biggest spending clubs ( Getty )

The suggestion is that if the table correlated with spending, then United and City would be top. Those two will likely out-spend Chelsea again this summer but Conte is prepared for that. It has happened before.

“Yes, like every year,” he said. “You have seen the past. You can see that every season they [City and United] spend a lot of money.”

Conte was not explicitly critical of City and United, but he was not shy in pointing out more than once that they are big spenders, and will continue to be. “This season is not the only season the Manchester clubs have spent a lot of money,” Conte said.

“Look at the past. It is normal. It's right for them to do this, to reinforce their teams, if they think this is the right way to win the title.”

1/9 IN: James Rodriguez With Oscar departing for China, James Rodriguez could be the perfect long-term replacement for the Brazilian. Rodriguez hasn’t had much game time this season and might be looking for a move away from the Bernabeu. It looks like Chelsea will tussle with the likes of Manchester United to secure his signature. AFP/Getty Images

2/9 IN: Ricardo Rodriguez The 24-year-old Swiss international could be the perfect fit in Antonio Conte’s 3-4-3 formation. The Wolfsburg player is a massive threat from dead ball situations and loves to attack. Recent reports are suggesting that the Blues have beaten Arsenal to secure his services. AFP/Getty Images

3/9 IN: Arturo Vidal Conte is reportedly looking to bring his former employee to Stamford Bridge in a deal that could be worth up to £38 million. Bayern’s box-to-box midfielder played under the Italian tactician at Juventus where they reached the Champions League final, losing 3-1 to Barcelona. Bongarts/Getty Images

4/9 IN: Federico Bernardeschi Fiorentina winger Bernardeschi has been on sparkling form for the Viola this campaign. Conte took him to the Euros in the summer and he could provide solid competition for Victor Moses for the right-wing starting berth. Getty Images

5/9 IN: Tiemoue Bakayoko Monaco have been free-scoring this season but their whole team deserves credit. Bakayoko has been a mainstay in the defensive-midfield position, and his combative style has drawn comparisons to N’Golo Kante. Chelsea would have to dig deep to make this deal materialise, though. AFP/Getty Images

6/9 IN: Franck Kessie The 19-year-old has been the breakthrough star in Serie A this season. In an Atalanta side that has performed above expectations this campaign, Kessie has played an integral role. A lot of Europe’s elite are in pursuit of the Ivorian. Getty Images

7/9 IN: Faouzi Ghoulam After bringing Marcos Alonso in from Fiorentina last summer summer, Conte may want to provide some competition for the Spaniard and Ghoulam may well be the answer. Getty Images

8/9 OUT: Michy Batshuayi With Diego Costa performing so well, it is hard to see where the young Belgian fits in to Conte’s setup. French side Lille were left rebuffed after they reportedly lodged a loan bid which was rejected by the Blues, but it remains to be seen whether they will keep him at Stamford Bridge. AFP/Getty Images

9/9 OUT: Branislav Ivanovic After starting the first six games of the season, the Serbian defender has struggled to fight his way back into the Chelsea team. After a change of formation from Conte, it seems as though he might not suit the Italian’s style. Reports have also proposed that Barcelona may be in line for a shock swoop. AFP/Getty Images

Chelsea’s success this season also owes to the fact that they bought specifically the players they most needed. Ngolo Kante has been a brilliant buy but Marcos Alonso and David Luiz have both been crucial to Conte’s 3-4-3 system. Only Michy Batshuayi has not worked out exactly as hoped.

“I think in every situation it is important to find the right balance,” Conte said.

“If you have to spend money, try and spend that money in the right way to take players with the right characteristics for your idea of football. For us, this season is very important because we are trying to build something important for the present.

“To put the foundations down and be strong, stronger for the future. And to build, also, slowly to become a real power. A real power in the future.”

The title race is firmly in Chelsea's hands ( Getty )

If Chelsea win tonight they can increase the gap over Spurs back to seven points and after their cup semi-final win on Saturday it feels very likely that they will close out the title. For Conte that would be best moment of what has already been a very successful coaching career.

“To win the title in England is a great achievement,” he said.

“A top achievement for the coach, the players and the club. To win in England these days is not easy. We must know that now it's a good season. It will remain a good season.

“But we want it to become a great season, a fantastic season. To become a great or fantastic season there is only one way: to try and win.”