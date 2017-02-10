Chelsea manager Antonio Conte believes this season’s title race remains wide open, despite his side’s nine point lead at the top of the table, and suggested that even Manchester United still had a chance of lifting the trophy.

With 14 games of the season left, the Italian insisted the top six all remain capable of fighting and challenging for this year’s title.

Many would suggest otherwise, however, believing Chelsea’s position to be unassailable as they continue their relentless march towards Premier League glory.

But Conte refused to get ahead of himself in his Friday press conference, remaining grounded as he warned his players against complacency.

Speaking ahead of his side’s clash with Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday, he said: “Honestly, honestly, there are six teams, [who are] very strong, that can fight to win the title.

“Manchester United? Yes, they have a great squad - for sure this is true.

“We must know this because if we think we have nine points and [are] very close to win the title then it is a great mistake.

“There are 14 games to play, there are five times, with Chelsea the six, that can fight to win the title.”

With Tottenham, their nearest rivals on 50 points, set to play Liverpool on Saturday the gap between Antonio Conte’s men and the Lilywhites could feasibly be reduced to six points.

And with a tough away game against Sean Dyche’s side, who have a proud home record having claimed 28 points at home this season, Conte warned his side to tread with caution on Sunday.

“For sure it will be a really tough game,” he added.

“They won the last five games, they score a lot at the end of the game.

Conte's Chelsea have only dropped 13 points all season (Getty)

“The stats show Burnley are a strong side at home. They are in good form and sure they want to beat us.

“They fight a lot, they put a lot of pressure [on teams].

“We are preparing very well. My players know really well the game that we have to face.”

Conte also confirmed his side travel to Burnley on Sunday without any major injuries to his side, though defender David Luiz has been playing despite pain in his knee but remains available for selection nonetheless.