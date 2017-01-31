Antonio Conte confirms no late deals after securing 'a good point' against Liverpool

Antonio Conte has dismissed reports of a Chelsea bid for Celtic’s Moussa Dembele as “speculation” and insisted there was no bid, but feels that the league leaders have enhanced their squad despite a lack of purchases, with the return of three loan players in Nathan Ake, Kenedy and Charly Musonda.

When directly asked about whether Chelsea had bid for £35m for the highly-rated Dembele, Conte merely said “no” and described it as “speculation”. He also stressed that there was no danger of any of his players leaving for the Chinese Super League despite their transfer window remaining open until 26 February.

“China is still open, it’s not finished,” the Italian laughed. “No, but I am pleased to continue with my players with this squad. We implemented our squad with three guys, three young players, I repeat, Ake [returning from Bournemouth], Musonda [returning from Real Betis] and Kenedy [returning from Watford] and our market is finished.

“I am pleased because now we have the squad and it’s important to be focused, to be concentrated in the second part of the season, to get back into the Champions League because, for a club like Chelsea, it’s important to get back.”

Conte was speaking after his side’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool, a result he described as a “good point” despite Diego Costa’s 77th-minute penalty miss.

“I am pleased for sure for the performance of my players, because it’s not easy to play against Liverpool in this moment after three defeats, not easy to play in this atmosphere in Anfield.

I was a footballer and know, when you play in this atmosphere it’s very, very difficult. For this reason, I’m very proud of my players for the personality they showed me tonight.

“A good point, for sure.

“For sure, 60, 70 minutes, you think you can win, take three points. I think Diego kicked [the penalty] very well and [Simon] Mignolet made a great save. We had two chances to score the second goal but it didn’t happen. We must be pleased

Now it’s important to recover, because to say we wasted a lot of energy, this game was incredible, very tough, great intensity, a lot of pressure both sides and for this reason a lot of mistakes but I ‘m pleased.

1/22 Simon Mignolet - 6 out of 10 Horrendously at fault for Chelsea's opener but made amends by saving Costa's late penalty.

2/22 Nathaniel Clyne - 7 out of 10 Performed well at the back after passing a fitness test, he was unable to get forward to support the attack.

3/22 Joel Matip - 7 out of 10 Impressed in his individual battle with Costa, but gave away a penalty when ran at in the area.

4/22 Dejan Lovren - 6 out of 10 Guilty of some major lapses in concentration when given too much time on the ball.

5/22 James Milner - 7 out of 10 The makeshift defender got up and down well, and showed great awareness in setting up Wijnaldum's equaliser.

6/22 Georginio Wijnaldum - 7 out of 10 Troubled Chelsea with his late runs into the box, and netted his side's equaliser.

7/22 Jordan Henderson - 8 out of 10 Led by example. Pivotal in the move from which his side equalised and denied Pedro with a brilliant late challenge.

8/22 Emre Can - 6 out of 10 An improved performance in midfield, but offered little in terms of creativity.

9/22 Adam Lallana - 6 out of 10 A quiet night for the midfielder who still managed to show off some lovely touches.

10/22 Roberto Firmino - 6 out of 10 Kept Chelsea's defenders busy but was wasteful with two glorious chances.

11/22 Philippe Coutinho - 7 out of 10 Played 75 minutes as he continues his comeback from injury, there were glimpses of the ingenuity Liverpool have been missing in his absence.

12/22 Thibaut Courtois - 6 out of 10 Few saves to make although the Belgian showed his opposite number the best way to organise a defence.

13/22 Cesar Azpilicueta - 7 out of 10 Tracked his opponents superbly well in defence, and didn't give Coutinho many moments to shine.

14/22 David Luiz - 8 out of 10 Solid at the back, he showed initiative and ability in scoring his first goal since rejoining the club.

15/22 Gary Cahill - 7 out of 10 Found himself under little pressure, he was a dominant force with the ball in the air.

16/22 Victor Moses - 6 out of 10 Pinned back by Milner's eagerness, he snatched at the chances that did fall his way in the attacking third.

17/22 N'Golo Kante - 8 out of 10 Didn't give Liverpool's midfield a moment's peace, his engine ran all the way to the final whistle.

18/22 Nemanja Matic - 6 out of 10 Kept his position in front of the defence, mopping up any danger that presented itself.

19/22 Marcos Alonso - 6 out of 10 Quiet in attack after recent heroics, he was needed to perform defensive duties as Chelsea dropped deep.

20/22 Willian - 7 out of 10 Responsible for a number of testing deliveries into the Liverpool penalty area that his teammates failed to make the most of.

21/22 Eden Hazard - 7 out of 10 Oozed class when on the ball - if only it had been more often. Eventually replaced by Pedro.

22/22 Diego Costa - 6 out of 10 On the fringes of the contest, his showed both sides to his game when he won and then missed a late penalty.

“Today, when there are these type of games with high intensity, it’s very difficult to see the mistakes, to try to make the correction but I think that today we played a really good game. It wasn’t easy to play in the same intensity as Liverpool and to have also different chances to win the game. We must be pleased.”