It was not one of the great Emirates Stadium nights, but Arsenal kept their season just about alive as they laboured to a 2-0 win over Sunderland.

The three points drag them up to 72, giving them a slim but plausible shot at fourth place on Sunday. They must defeat Everton here and hope that Liverpool do not beat Middlesbrough at Anfield. If Manchester City were to lose very badly at Watford they could slip back into the race but it would take a very unlikely goal difference swing.

That might not sound like much to cheer about, but it is something. Because with 14 minutes left here Arsenal’s prospects were looking far worse than this. They were still being held 0-0 by David Moyes’ relegated side. Had it stayed like that then Liverpool merely drawing with Middlesbrough would have been enough to lock Arsenal out of the top four.

Ultimately it was Alexis Sanchez who dug out of this hole, scoring on 77 minutes and again on 81. Before then it had been a dismal match, in front of a patchy and bored crowd in heavy rain. But the players kept going, even was nothing was working, and now there is something resting on Sunday too.

But whatever happened elsewhere, Arsenal only had one option this evening which was to beat this beaten Sunderland team. How difficult could it be? Sunderland were relegated without a fight and if at any point this season they were playing for professional pride, it has never looked that way.

So Arsenal came out at Sunderland with some spark and enthusiasm. Alexis Sanchez spanked an early shot in but it had hit Olivier Giroud’s hand so was disallowed. Hector Bellerin clipped a shot just over the bar with his left. Even Rob Holding got into a dangerous position in the box.

The problem was that it never felt as if there was anything riding on this game. The Emirates looked the emptiest it has ever done for a Premier League game , regardless of the official figures. It has been fuller and louder for the Emirates Cup. Arsenal could never get momentum behind them and after their early burst wore off, Sunderland realised they had little to fear.

Without doing anything especially surprising, Sunderland went on to create two good chances before the break. First Didier N’Dong raced down the left and forced Petr Cech to dive low to his right to save. Then Jermain Defoe got free in the same space and Cech had to dive the other way. Clearly, despite a late Arsenal flurry and two Jordan Pickford saves, Wenger’s side had to do much more.

Instead, Arsenal got worse. When Nacho Monreal skewed a back-pass, Petr Cech had to scramble and dive to keep it out of his own net. That meant an direct free-kick on the by-line two yards out. Sebastian Larsson clipped the ball up and over the wall, but Bellerin headed it behind for a corner.

That was the end of Sunderland’s attacking intent and from then on the ball belonged solely to Arsenal. But they pushed and pushed and got nowhere. Sunderland were defending resolutely and Arsenal did not know how to pick through them. Alexis Sanchez hammered a free-kick into the wall, Olivier Giroud flashed a header just wide, but they had to turn to the bench with just over 20 minutes left.

Aaron Ramsey limped off and Kieran Gibbs followed him, with Alex Iwobi and Danny Welbeck thrown on, as Arsenal switched to a 4-3-3. It was a gamble to keep their season alive. And it worked.

Welbeck forced a corner with a stinging low shot from the wide. Mesut Ozil sent a corner back to Granit Xhaka. He chipped a beautiful pass over the top to Ozil, who squared low for Alexis Sanchez, who finished. Arsenal were ahead, at last.

From then on it was a different game. Sanchez should have another, Xhaka forced a good low save from Pickford, then Welbeck did the same.

The second goal came when Giroud plucked Mustafi’s cross out of the sky, Pickford saved his volley and then Sanchez nodded the rebound into an empty net. That was enough to confirm the three points and to keep Arsenal’s league season alive, for a few more days at least.