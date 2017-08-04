Arsene Wenger will rest and rotate in the Europa League this season so that he can “focus completely” on trying to win the Premier League.

Arsenal are starting their season in Europe’s secondary competition for the first time in 20 years, but Wenger will not be directing his resources towards winning, at least not for now. His priority is to improve on last season’s disappointing fifth-place Premier League finish. Even if that means not putting everything into Europe.

If being in the Europa League is slightly embarrassing for Arsenal, Wenger, ever the optimist, intends to turn that into a positive. “For us it is a good opportunity to focus completely on the Premier League,” Wenger said. “I would say that the Premier League has, in my opinion, taken over from the Champions League interest-wise.”

Arsenal’s season starts with the Community Shield on Sunday but on the 25 August they will know who they are facing in the Europa League group stage.

Arsenal will be seeded meaning that they will likely be preparing for long trips to Sheriff Tiraspol, Fastav Zlin and Zorya Luhansk this autumn. Wenger will not want to risk Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez – if they are still Arsenal players – for those games.

“I will always play a team that has a good chance to win the next game,” Wenger said. “In the Europa League if we can afford sometimes to rest some players we will do it. But we have to adapt to the level of the competition and see first what kind of group we play in.”

Arsenal will compete in the Europa League next season ( Getty )

Of course if Arsenal win the final in Lyon on 16 May 2018 then they will be in the Champions League group stage for the 2018-19 season. That is what Manchester United did this year, having finished in sixth in the Premier League. But Arsenal are 14 games away from even reaching the Parc Olympique Lyonnais and Wenger knows that they cannot build this season around the hope that they will be there.

“You cannot go into the season and think that,” said Wenger, who explained why he did not even think it should be a route into the Champions League.

“I always was not in favour of that, because I think at some stage it can influence on the championship. Because if a team is in April in a position where they have more chance to win the Europa League they can let some games go in the championship, and not completely focus on that competition.”

How could Arsenal line up next season?







12 show all How could Arsenal line up next season?





















1/12 How could Arsenal line up next season? How could Arsenal line up next season? Getty

2/12 GK: Petr Cech Cech may have been dropped for the FA Cup final, but the experienced shot-stopper is unlikely to lose his Premier League place anytime soon. The goalkeeper will turn 36 next season and yet he remains one of Arsenal’s best players. Getty

3/12 WB: Hector Bellerin Struggled for form towards the end of last season but still one of the best full-backs in the country. Offers pace and power down the wing. Getty

4/12 CB: Shkodran Mustafi The German defender enjoyed a solid debut campaign in English football, making 37 appearances in all competitions for the club. Still only 25 and will improve next season, with a year of English football already under his belt. Getty

5/12 CB: Laurent Koscielny His poor discipline cost Arsenal in a couple of vital games, but he remains an important, influential player. There have been rumours Marseille have made Koscielny their top transfer target this summer, but it is highly unlikely Arsenal will sell. Getty

6/12 CB: Rob Holding After impressing with his maturity and composure in a back-three last season, there's every chance Arsene Wenger could place his faith in the youngster once again for the new campaign. Getty

7/12 WB: Sead Kolasinac Arsenal’s first signing of the summer. A versatile 23-year-old defender, Kolasinac plays predominantly at left-back but expect Wenger to have him push on. Getty

8/12 CDM: Granit Xhaka Attracted a lot of criticism for his displays last season, but grew in confidence throughout the campaign and has the talent to become a vital player for Arsenal over the coming seasons. A superb distributor of the ball. Getty

9/12 CM: Santi Cazorla One of Arsenal's most technically-gifted players and the glue that keeps the side's midfield together. Doubts over his fitness and whether he's got another season left in him, but should he be firing on all cylinders Wenger will want to make full use of him. Getty

10/12 LCM: Mesut Ozil Still negotiating a contract extension with the club. His performance levels dipped alarmingly last season, but when he is in form, he remains one of the finest passers of the ball in the world. Getty

11/12 RCM: Riyad Mahrez Mahrez recently announced his intentions to leave Leicester this summer and Wenger refused to rule out a move for the Premier League champion. Mahrez would bring real flair to Arsenal's side, as well as the ability to make something out of nothing. Getty

12/12 CF: Alexandre Lacazette The instinctive centre-forward that Arsenal have longed for ever since Robin van Persie's departure. Industrious and physical, he'll bring a tough edge to Arsenal's front line. Getty

EURWenger is certainly keenly aware that the last two Premier League champions – Chelsea in 2016-17 and Leicester City in 2015-16 – were not burdened by European football when they won their surprising titles. But with Chelsea, Sunday’s opponents, back in the Champions League this season, but Arsenal not in, this could be a more open title.

“Last year Chelsea did not play in the European Cup and certainly they were a bit more consistent [in the Premier League],” Wenger said. “Will they make as many points? I don’t know. But they will fight certainly for the championship again. You could expect that some teams will be stronger as well, and take points from them as well.”

“And in the FA Cup final we have shown that the gap was not as high maybe. And we have to show that again on Sunday.”