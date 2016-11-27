  1. Sport
Arsenal vs Bournemouth player ratings: Alexis Sanchez shines as Gunners take all three points at the Emirates

A player-for-player look at the two teams

  • 1/22 Petr Cech - 6/10

    Aside from the penalty, he was required to do very little throughout but he stepped up when he was needed.

  • 2/22 Mathieu Debuchy - 5

    It was a shame to see him leave the pitch with an injury so early into the game after such an anticipated return to the side.

  • 3/22 Shkodran Mustafi - 6

    His work rate was exceptional today and his speed at the back kept his side in it at times.

  • 4/22 Laurent Koscielny - 7

    Despite being clumsy in a few challenges, it was a classic Koscielny performance. He led his line well and defended hard.

  • 5/22 Nacho Monreal - 6

    He gave away the penalty in the first half, but aside from this he worked well up and down the pitch throughout.

  • 6/22 Mohamed Elneny - 7

    Linked up very well with the Gunners strikers and showed his ability in the defensive third.

  • 7/22 Granit Xhaka - 6

    His work rate was unquestionable, but he didn’t see enough of the ball. His shooting could also do with some work.

  • 8/22 Theo Walcott - 6

    He was a key element to the Arsenal counter attacks and his pace caused the Bournemouth defence issues. His efforts were rewarded with a last minute goal.

  • 9/22 Mesut Ozil - 7

    It was a classic Ozil performance today. Set pieces, assists, through balls and his passing were all very impressive.

  • 10/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 6

    His pace caused Bournemouth a number of issues, which won his side a number of free kicks. Defensively he looked strong too.

  • 11/22 Alexis Sanchez - 8

    Fully deserved his goals today. Tracked back and led attacks in a disciplined performance.

  • 12/22 Adam Federici - 5

    He lacked any real presence in between the sticks, and appeared to lack confidence.

  • 13/22 Simon Francis - 5

    Made a number of clumsy challenges and let his temper get the better of him at times.

  • 14/22 Steve Cook - 5

    A dismal defensive mistake gave away the first goal, but following that, he did his job.

  • 15/22 Nathan Ake - 7

    His defending was brave and he took no chances in his defensive third. Showed glimpses of brilliance.

  • 16/22 Brad Smith - 6

    Impressed going forward, but defensively there’s room for improvement.

  • 17/22 Dan Gosling - 6

    Exceptional work rate and made his presence known throughout.

  • 18/22 Harry Arter - 7

    He was a key outlet for the Bournemouth side. He created chances, made space and defended well.

  • 19/22 Adam Smith - 6

    It was a safe performance from Smith. He played his role well and stopped a number of Arsenal attacks.

  • 20/22 Joshua King - 5

    He didn’t see enough of the ball throughout for a player of such ability. If he had more involvement, he could have done some serious damage.

  • 21/22 Junior Stanislas - 6

    His first half was impressive, but he appeared to go off the boil in the second. Deliveries into the box were good.

  • 22/22 Callum Wilson - 7

    Did his job today and his efforts were rewarded with a well-deserved goal.

Steve Cook lunges in to make a challenge on Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez scored twice as Arsenal ended their usual barren November run with victory over Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The Chilean struck in either half as the hosts ran out 3-1 winners to end Arsenal's run of three draws during a month when they notoriously struggle to pick up points.

The Gunners took the lead early on in the first half after Bournemouth defender Steve Cook's mistake gifted Sanchez his ninth goal of the season.

The visitors got back into the game, with Callum Wilson equalising from the penalty spot after he was brought down in the box by Nacho Monreal.

But second-half goals from Theo Walcott and Sanchez saw Arsene Wenger's side win in the Premier League for the first time since October 29.

After drawing three of their last four league games to fall six points behind Chelsea, this was a timely victory for fourth-placed Arsenal, who are now unbeaten in their last 19 matches in all competitions and firmly in the title race.

So how did the two teams fare? See the gallery above for our player ratings.

Additional reporting by PA.

