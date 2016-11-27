Alexis Sanchez scored twice as Arsenal ended their usual barren November run with victory over Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The Chilean struck in either half as the hosts ran out 3-1 winners to end Arsenal's run of three draws during a month when they notoriously struggle to pick up points.

The Gunners took the lead early on in the first half after Bournemouth defender Steve Cook's mistake gifted Sanchez his ninth goal of the season.

The visitors got back into the game, with Callum Wilson equalising from the penalty spot after he was brought down in the box by Nacho Monreal.

But second-half goals from Theo Walcott and Sanchez saw Arsene Wenger's side win in the Premier League for the first time since October 29.

After drawing three of their last four league games to fall six points behind Chelsea, this was a timely victory for fourth-placed Arsenal, who are now unbeaten in their last 19 matches in all competitions and firmly in the title race.

Additional reporting by PA.