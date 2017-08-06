Sead Kolasinac delivers as Arsenal's unlikely hero but Alvaro Morata makes slow start to life for Chelsea

Arsenal claimed victory in the Community Shield, beating London rivals Chelsea 4-1 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in normal time.

Victor Moses opened the scoring at Wembley after capitalising on a breakdown in communication between Arsenal's backline.

The Premier League champions held on to their lead until the final 10 minutes of the match when Sead Kolasinac met Granit Xhaka's free-kick to head home an equaliser.

Both sides were unable to find a winning goal in the dying minutes of normal time, sending the game to penalties and an eventual Arsenal victory.

So how did the new boys fare in Sunday's curtain-raiser? Here, we take a closer look at the new signings:

Alexandre Lacazette

Arsene Wenger spent £55m on Alexandre Lacazette hoping that the France striker could provide some extra cutting edge up front, something between the athleticism of Danny Welbeck and the experience of Olivier Giroud.

Lacazette’s movement was intelligent and dangerous throughout: sometimes running in behind to test David Luiz and Gary Cahill, sometimes coming short. There were spells when he was not in the game, of course, but he also had Arsenal’s best first-half chance: he surged down the middle, passed to Welbeck, got the ball back and curled a clever shot onto the far post.

This was not Lacazette at his best but there were still glimpses of his talent – he span Cahill early in the second half – before Wenger took him off on 65 minutes. Will only improve as the season goes on.

Arsenal vs Chelsea, Community Shield - player ratings







23 show all Arsenal vs Chelsea, Community Shield - player ratings











































1/23 Arsenal vs Chelsea player ratings Who impressed and who faltered at Wembley? Getty

2/23 Petr Cech - 7 out of 10 His usual assured self at the back. Was quick off his line in the first half to clear a Chelsea through ball on the edge of the box. Let down by his Arsenal defence for Chelsea's goal but a hero in the shootout. Getty

3/23 Rob Holding - 6 An assured first half performance but failed to properly read the situation for Moses' goal. Should have done better. Getty

4/23 Per Mertesacker - N/A His game was cut short after taking a blow to the head that forced him into an early substitution. Getty

5/23 Nacho Monreal - 6 Adjusted well to loss of Mertesacker at the back. Held his position and coped under pressure. Nothing remarkable, though. Getty

6/23 Hector Bellerin - 6 Enjoyed more influence down the flank than his counterpart on the other wing. Got forward into the right positions and produced a number of challenging deliveries. Getty

7/23 Mohamed Elneny - 6 Chanced his luck with a few wild shots on goal that failed to come to fruition. Worked hard in the middle. Solid performance all round. Getty

8/23 Granit Xhaka - 7 It was his failed clearance which handed Chelsea their opener but he made up for it as the game advanced. He came close with a stinging shot from outside of the box and provided the delivery for Kolasinac's header. MOTM. Getty

9/23 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 5 Oxlade-Chamberlain continues to look out of place at left-back, despite Wenger's hopes that he'll be able to make a wing-back out of the player. As such, the Ox once again lacked confidence and that special spark that stopped him from having any real major say on the game - even when he was pushed on higher up the pitch after Mertesacker's injury. Getty

10/23 Alex Iwobi - 7 Enjoyed a notable surge forward at the end of the first half with an explosive burst of pace before showing some neat footwork to keep the attack alive after running into danger. Spirited and lively performance in all. Getty

11/23 Danny Welbeck - 7 Put in an industrious performance for Arsenal. Tireless in his harrying of Chelsea’s back line and willing to drop back deep for his team mates. Linked up well with Lacazette, too, which certainly bodes well for the coming season. Getty

12/23 Alexandre Lacazette - 6 An encouraging game for the Frenchman. Was certainly more effective in the first half, when he hit the post with a curled effort from the centre of the box. Could strike up a nice partnership with Welbeck. Getty

13/23 Thibaut Courtois – 5 Made some good saves although looked a little bit wobbly underneath the high ball. But why oh why did he step forward to take a penalty?! Getty Images,

14/23 Cesar Azpilicueta – 6 Struggled against the direct running of Iwobi. Not one of his better games, all in all. AFP/Getty Images

15/23 David Luiz – 7 An enigmatic performance from the Brazilian, who impressed with a couple of bits of outrageous skill. Getty Images

16/23 Gary Cahill – 7 Dominant in the air and played out well from the back when required. Getty Images

17/23 Victor Moses – 7 Opened the scoring with a well-taken goal at the start of the second-half. Getty Images for ICC

18/23 Cesc Fabregas – 7 Calm and composed in the middle of the park. His passing was impressive throughout. Bongarts/Getty Images

19/23 N’Golo Kante – 7 A typically tidy performance. His pass success rate did not dip below 90% all match and he made several good tackles. AFP/Getty Images

20/23 Marcos Alonso – 6 Not one of the Spaniard’s better games. But on the plus side he does have a superb new lid. Bongarts/Getty Images

21/23 Willian – 6 Not his best performance, and was booked half-way through the first-half for simulation. AFP/Getty Images

22/23 Pedro – 7 Chelsea’s brightest player in the first-half by a considerable distance and equally effective in the second. But was sent off late on for a dangerous tackle. Getty Images

23/23 Michy Batshuayi – 6 Had a couple of shots, one of which was well saved by Cech. He’s improving – but he’s no Diego Costa. AFP/Getty Images

Sead Kolasinac

The hero of the afternoon for Arsenal, who got them back into the game with a thumping header from Granit Xhaka’s free-kick. When he starts moving he is difficult to stop, as Chelsea found to their cost here.

Kolasinac started on the bench today but Arsene Wenger had to turn to the big Bosnian when Per Mertesacker went off with a facial injury half-way through the first half. Playing on the left of Arsenal’s back three, Kolasinac defended with solid muscularity, pushing Willian off the ball a few times and stepping in to intercept. Even if some of his tackles were slightly over-enthusiastic.

What stood out, though, was Kolasinac’s remarkable mobility given his sizeable frame. He went on two powerful runs down the left, generating a momentum that made Chelsea’s defenders reluctant to get in the way. At one point he even skipped past Chelsea players to start an attack with a nimbleness few would have expected.

Even if his approach can look slightly rudimentary, Kolasinac does give Arsenal a physical presence they lack in both boxes, as well as the ability to cover at left-back or in the back three. Not bad for a free transfer.

Alvaro Morata

This was not the ideal start to his Chelsea career. Morata was one of Chelsea’s two penalty-missers in the shoot-out. Taking his kick straight after Thibaut Courtois had skied his miles over the bar, Morata dragged his kick wide of the bottom-left hand corner. That gave Arsenal the opening, which Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Olivier Giroud took, and Morata looked crestfallen afterwards.

With Michy Batshuayi starting up front, Morata was only seen for 16 minutes of open play before the shootout. But he did look good leading the line, giving Chelsea more of a presence than Batshuayi did. Twice he won headers up against Rob Holding, allowing his team to go direct when they needed to.

Morata even had a good chance to put Chelsea 2-0 up, before Kolasinac equalised. He ran down the right as Willian broke through the middle, and evaded the attentions of Nacho Monreal. Willian’s pass found him but Morata skewed his sliding finish over the bar. His afternoon did not get any better.

Antonio Rudiger

Only came on for the last 11 minutes, slotting in to the right of Chelsea’s back three. By that point 10-man Chelsea were under real pressure and he never looked especially confident. At one point Arsenal teenager Reiss Nelson lifted the ball over him and escaped. Although it would be unfair to judge him on this, there will be plenty more real tests ahead.