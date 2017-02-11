It is on occasions like this when, really, you have to hand it to Arsene Wenger - as Alexis Sanchez and Sam Clucas very tangibly did.

For all the justifiable debate that it’s the same old season every time and that the way stability has led to stagnation are huge reasons why the manager should go, this win over Hull City emphasised one clear and consistent positive of that stability. Wenger’s Arsenal almost always clinch victory in situations like this. They have a remarkable self-correction mechanism, that is probably the biggest reason why they always get top four but little more. Just when they’re on the brink of a real breakthrough, they lose, but the flipside of that is, just when it looks like they’re about to suffer a proper cave-in, they win.

This was that, as Wenger largely got the ‘united front’ he demanded, after a week that has seen so much criticism and speculation about his future.

He also got a bit of luck, as the key goal came from a Hull clearance on the line hammering straight back in off Sanchez’s upward-pointing right hand. Wenger might fairly say “that’s just football”, given how Chelsea’s first goal last week might well have been disallowed, even if that is little consolation for Marco Silva.

The reality is that Hull defended nowhere near as well as against other top-six sides, and Arsenal probably did enough to deserve a win, at least in the first half.

That is all the more impressive because this fixture seemed to have so many of the ingredients to really heighten that pressure on Wenger.

Aside from a difficult week that fed a notably nervous atmosphere going up to kick-off and beyond, Hull seemed to be the kind of resolute side almost ideally set up for frustrating a side like Arsenal. The home side were initially frustrated, although not because of Hull’s defending. Wenger’s side actually punched repeated holes in that backline… only to repeatedly miss the kind of opportunities that amp up that palpable anxiety.

Sanchez converts from the spot to add Arsenal's second ( Getty )

On 15 minutes, Hector Bellerin blazed wide after being touched through by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Then, just a moment later, Sanchez seemed to find his way through after an Oxlade-Chamberlain burst, only for his low shot to roll just past the post as Eldin Jakupovic stood seemingly stuck to the ground.

Around all of this, there were two aspects of the game that only increased Arsenal anxiety further. First, Hull looked dangerous almost every time they went forward - even if it was hard to know whether that was down to the quality of their attack or just how ready Arsenal seemingly were to make a mistake. Lazar Markovic rolled an inviting ball across Petr Cech’s goal, before the goalkeeper then just about palmed away a close-range header from Oumar Niasse.

Arsenal vs Hull player ratings







22 show all Arsenal vs Hull player ratings









































1/22 Petr Cech – 6 out of 10 Had a very quiet first half. Made an impressive stop to deny Niasse just after the interval.

2/22 Hector Bellerin – 6 out of 10 It was a disciplined display from the Spaniard. He did his job in the defensive third.

3/22 Shkodran Mustafi – 5 out of 10 He was caught out of position at times, but managed to clear the danger for The Gunners on numerous occasions.

4/22 Laurent Koscielny – 6 out of 10 Worked relentlessly, made a number of vital tackles and led by example at the back.

5/22 Keiran Gibbs – 5 out of 10 Played a big part in Sanchez’s opener, but was lucky not to see red for his challenge on Markovic.

6/22 Francis Coquelin – 6 out of 10 His influence on the game was obvious – broke down several Hull moves.

7/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 7 out of 10 Despite being subbed, it was an incredibly positive performance. He was alert, made clever decisions and passed the ball cleverly.

8/22 Alex Iwobi – 6 out of 10 Looked confident on the ball, but at times he was wasteful and made the wrong decisions.

9/22 Mesut Ozil – 5 out of 10 Another lacklustre display from one of Arsenal’s top players. He had no influence on the game and did not make an impact.

10/22 Theo Walcott – 6 out of 10 When he had the chance and ran at the Hull defence, he caused problems. Lacked any menace in front of goal, though.

11/22 Alexis Sanchez – 8 out of 10 Bagged the two goals for the Gunners, worked relentlessly and was a nuisance in the final third.

12/22 Eldin Jakupovic – 6 out of 10 Made a handful of important saves, but he was helped by Arsenal’s lack of product in front of goal.

13/22 Omar Elabdellaoui - 5 out of 10 Struggled to keep up with the likes of Walcott and Sanchez. Looked lost at times.

14/22 Andrea Ranocchia – 6 out of 10 Made a number of last ditch challenges to deflate Arsenal attacks. Clumsy in his challenges though – picked up yellow card.

15/22 Harry Maguire – 7 out of 10 Defended bravely – was jumping in front of every loose ball, going into tackles hard and clearing the danger regularly.

16/22 Andy Robertson – 4 out of 10 His lapse on the goal line led to Sanchez’s opener – should have done better.

17/22 Alfred N’Diaye – 6 out of 10 His pace caused problems and he looked confident in possession. Nevertheless, his shooting could certainly do with some work.

18/22 Tom Huddlestone – 5 out of 10 Failed to make an impact in the midfield. He provided the strikers with no service and looked lacklustre throughout.

19/22 Kamil Grosicki – 7 out of 10 His deliveries into the box created a string of chances, but the strikers failed to find the final product. Impressive display, but he was subbed after the interval.

20/22 Sam Clucas – 3 out of 10 His intentional hand-ball gave Sanchez his second. Red card was the correct decision.

21/22 Lazar Markovic – 7 out of 10 The 22-year-old was oozing confidence today. He was the biggest threat in Hull’s side, but his efforts went unrewarded.

22/22 Oumar Niasse – 6 out of 10 His shooting was sublime, but his positioning was somewhat questionable at times.

Secondly, there was the worrying poor form from Arsenal’s primary play-maker - Mesut Ozil. It is his job to make the attack move with proper slickness and pace but the German was here only moving with a conspicuous hesitancy and lack of confidence. There were two occasions in the first half alone when Ozil seemed to be in a prosperous position in the Hull box, only to show none of his usual fluency, delay, and make the wrong decision to totally slow down an Arsenal attack. As he blazed one volley over the bar, from a similar position to where he scored against Chelsea in September, it was easy to see why he hadn’t scored since 10 December and a 3-1 win over Stoke City - conspicuously, the very game before he got so much criticism for allowing Ashley Williams to score a winning header for Everton unchallenged.

Arsenal prepare to defend a Hull free-kick from the right ( Getty )

He was just finding everything so difficult. Even his self-indulgent flicks were going nowhere, as with one wasteful move late in the game demonstrated.

Wenger had notably said that his two highest-profile players should not be “singled out” for poor performance on the eve of this game, only for one of them to show exactly why they are so deservedly singled out for positive performances in victory. Sanchez had been the player probing and pressing the most throughout the first half and, if there was a large amount of luck to how he got his goal, it was also the result of the willingness to put himself in that position.

That still made for a nervous second half where Hull refused to give up, and refused to yield to Arsenal. That was never more evident than when Theo Walcott got into a flashpoint with Harry Maguire early in the second half, and the Arsenal winger got right in the defender’s face.

Theo Walcott was shown a yellow card for his transgressions ( Getty )

It was finally a bit of fight from Walcott, albeit exactly a week too late, since he could have done with a similar attitude when just drifting away from Pedro in the move for Chelsea’s opening goal last week.

You could say he personifies Arsenal in that regard, and they are again showing too little too late, except they did need this win.

They finally made sure of it when exploiting a Hull attack, as a breakaway in stoppage time led to Clucas blocking a goalbound header from substitute Lucas Perez with his hand.

Sanchez got his second from the spot, and Wenger was no longer quite on the spot.

Questions remain about Arsenal right now, but as shown today they are always capable of taking situations like this with two hands.