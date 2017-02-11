Referee Mark Clattenburg apologised to Hull City after Saturday's 2-0 defeat by Arsenal for failing to disallow Alexis Sanchez’s first half goal, manager Marco Silva has confirmed.

The Chilean quite literally handed the home side the lead after the ball appeared to make connection with his right hand from five yards out before making its way into the back of the Hull goal.

The visitors protested but Clattenburg proceeded to award the goal.

Sanchez later went on to add a second in injury time, converting from the spot after Sam Clucas handled the ball inside his own penalty area.

After consulting video replays, Clattenburg apologised to the Hull team.

Hull’s Andy Robertson said: "The referee has apologised to us about the first goal because he's seen it was a hand ball. He wasn't sure at the time.

Arsenal vs Hull player ratings







22 show all Arsenal vs Hull player ratings









































1/22 Petr Cech – 6 out of 10 Had a very quiet first half. Made an impressive stop to deny Niasse just after the interval.

2/22 Hector Bellerin – 6 out of 10 It was a disciplined display from the Spaniard. He did his job in the defensive third.

3/22 Shkodran Mustafi – 5 out of 10 He was caught out of position at times, but managed to clear the danger for The Gunners on numerous occasions.

4/22 Laurent Koscielny – 6 out of 10 Worked relentlessly, made a number of vital tackles and led by example at the back.

5/22 Keiran Gibbs – 5 out of 10 Played a big part in Sanchez’s opener, but was lucky not to see red for his challenge on Markovic.

6/22 Francis Coquelin – 6 out of 10 His influence on the game was obvious – broke down several Hull moves.

7/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 7 out of 10 Despite being subbed, it was an incredibly positive performance. He was alert, made clever decisions and passed the ball cleverly.

8/22 Alex Iwobi – 6 out of 10 Looked confident on the ball, but at times he was wasteful and made the wrong decisions.

9/22 Mesut Ozil – 5 out of 10 Another lacklustre display from one of Arsenal’s top players. He had no influence on the game and did not make an impact.

10/22 Theo Walcott – 6 out of 10 When he had the chance and ran at the Hull defence, he caused problems. Lacked any menace in front of goal, though.

11/22 Alexis Sanchez – 8 out of 10 Bagged the two goals for the Gunners, worked relentlessly and was a nuisance in the final third.

12/22 Eldin Jakupovic – 6 out of 10 Made a handful of important saves, but he was helped by Arsenal’s lack of product in front of goal.

13/22 Omar Elabdellaoui - 5 out of 10 Struggled to keep up with the likes of Walcott and Sanchez. Looked lost at times.

14/22 Andrea Ranocchia – 6 out of 10 Made a number of last ditch challenges to deflate Arsenal attacks. Clumsy in his challenges though – picked up yellow card.

15/22 Harry Maguire – 7 out of 10 Defended bravely – was jumping in front of every loose ball, going into tackles hard and clearing the danger regularly.

16/22 Andy Robertson – 4 out of 10 His lapse on the goal line led to Sanchez’s opener – should have done better.

17/22 Alfred N’Diaye – 6 out of 10 His pace caused problems and he looked confident in possession. Nevertheless, his shooting could certainly do with some work.

18/22 Tom Huddlestone – 5 out of 10 Failed to make an impact in the midfield. He provided the strikers with no service and looked lacklustre throughout.

19/22 Kamil Grosicki – 7 out of 10 His deliveries into the box created a string of chances, but the strikers failed to find the final product. Impressive display, but he was subbed after the interval.

20/22 Sam Clucas – 3 out of 10 His intentional hand-ball gave Sanchez his second. Red card was the correct decision.

21/22 Lazar Markovic – 7 out of 10 The 22-year-old was oozing confidence today. He was the biggest threat in Hull’s side, but his efforts went unrewarded.

22/22 Oumar Niasse – 6 out of 10 His shooting was sublime, but his positioning was somewhat questionable at times.

“At the end of the day the decisions don’t go for you when you come to these big stadiums and that’s killed us because you see the way we were after half time.

"He said he wasn’t 100 per cent sure, obviously we can argue he shouldn’t have given the goal but he can argue he should have.

"Not many referees admit they’re wrong. It's good but it doesn’t make it any better."



Tigers manager Marco Silva confirmed Robertson's statement: “Referee Mark Clattenburg apologised to my players for giving the handball goal from Sanchez."

When asked about the incident, Arsene Wenger said: "We had as well to cope recently... But other goals we conceded like at Man City that nobody said was offside."