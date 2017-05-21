Arsene Wenger believes Laurent Koscielny’s poor tackle on Enner Valencia that earned himself a straight red card early in Arsenal's 3-1 victory over Everton, ruling him out of the FA Cup final, was “harsh” after watching a replay of the early incident.

The Arsenal centre-back was sent-off by referee Michael Oliver without a moment’s hesitation after launching himself into the Everton striker, having been beaten for pace when he broke through the defensive line in the 14th minute. Koscielny’s leading foot made heavy contact on Valencia’s right ankle before the rest of the Frenchman’s body followed.

The resulting scissors motion clearly left Oliver with little option than to send Koscielny off, with the defender now facing an automatic three-match ban that will rule him out of next weekend’s FA Cup final as well as the first two games of the new season, but Wenger wasn’t convinced the tackle deserved a straight red card.

“It looked spectacular but when you watch it again it’s a bit harsh,” Wenger said afterwards. “But what could we do?”

The Arsenal manager may well ask himself the same question when he tries to select his team for the trip to Wembley, with Gabriel Paulista and Alexis Sanchez withdrawn from the game with injury. Gabriel was carried off the pitch on a stretcher after suffering what looked to be a serious knee injury in a collision with Valencia, while Sanchez suffered a hamstring issue late in the game when Everton were pushing for an equaliser before Aaron Ramsey’s delightful, curled effort decided the game.

1/10 Sead Kolasinac, Schalke The 23-year-old’s contract expires in June, meaning he’ll be available for free. Kolasinac can be deployed in various defensive positions, including at centre-back and as a defensive midfielder, but he has excelled at left-back for Schalke and would suit the wing-back role in a three-man defence, which Arsenal have recently deployed.

2/10 Alexandre Lacazette, Lyon Last summer saw Arsenal attempt to sign Lacazette, only for Lyon to refuse to sell the “irreplaceable” striker. It is more widely expected that he will depart this summer, however, in a recent interview the player confirmed he will be looking to play Champions League football. If Arsenal make the cut, he could potentially be persuaded, but with other clubs circling it seems increasingly unlikely. Murmurs of a £60m price-tag will make him available to a select few clubs.

3/10 Arda Turan, Barcelona It has been strongly rumoured that Arsenal will target the 30-year-old Turkish midfielder this summer. Turan has not had the desired impact at the Camp Nou, registering just three goals and assists in 18 league appearances this term. While this increases the likelihood that Barcelona will offload the playmaker, it also raises questions over whether Arsenal will risk bringing him in. £25m is the touted price, which is certainly within the club’s reach.

4/10 Pablo Fornals, Malaga At just 21, central midfielder Pablo Fornals has impressed domestically with strugglers Malaga this season, so much so that he has already been handed his full debut for Spain by manager Julien Lopetegui. Santi Cazorla’s injury ravaged season has cast doubts over his future at Arsenal and at 32 years old, it would be sensible to find a replacement. Arsenal have struggled to identify a reliable midfield partnership since Cazorla’s season-ending injury and the pragmatic Fornals, at around £15m, is reported to be a prime target for the club to solve the issue.

5/10 Patrik Schick, Sampdoria The 21-year-old Czech centre forward has made headlines recently after a series of impressive performances for his club and country. With 13 goals in 31 appearances in Serie A this season, he is not the most prolific of strikers but has proven his impressive technical ability and physical attributes. With Olivier Giroud rumoured to be nearing an exit, 6ft 2in Schick could be viewed as an ideal replacement. Chelsea and Tottenham are also rumoured to be interested, as well as a host of foreign clubs, and there is believed to be a £21 million release clause in the player’s contract, meaning the highly rated striker is affordable.

6/10 Ben Chilwell, Leicester The 20 year-old left back is a realistic target for the Gunners, who are reportedly long term admirers of the player. Chilwell is capped by England at U18 level and would be an affordable and logical signing. First choice left back Nacho Monreal is now 31 and back up Kieran Gibbs has failed to assert himself at the top level. The potential of selling Gibbs, as well as other home-grown players, also means that Arsenal will need to sign another one to ensure they meet the FA’s regulations. His contract runs until 2021 and it is likely he would cost between £5-7m.

7/10 Rick Karsdorp, Feyenoord Arsenal were said to be keen on a move for the young Dutch back in January until Arsene Wenger shut down the rumours. His words, however, were that although Karsdorp is a ‘good player’, Arsenal were not ‘in the transfer market’ in January. With the summer window beckoning, the club look sure to offload Carl Jenkinson and Mathieu Debuchy who have fallen far out of favour. Karsdorp, 22, recently signed an improved contract offer until 2021 - yet this could realistically mean little if Arsenal are serious about signing him.

8/10 Leon Goretzka, Schalke: The 22-year-old German midfielder is the second Schalke midfielder on this list. When playing at VfL Bochum, Goretzka’s head coach Peter Neuruer described him as the “talent of the century”. He is a versatile player who is most comfortable deployed as a central midfielder but has played behind the striker and out wide in his time at Schalke. Sporting Director Christian Heidel recently confirmed that he has not yet held decisive talks with Goretzka amid doubts over his future, with just one season remaining on his contract. This situation means he could be snapped up for around £20m.

9/10 Virgil van Dijk, Southampton With Per Mertesacker nearing the end of his Arsenal career and Arsenal continuing to leak goals this season, van Dijk will certainly come into consideration. The 25 year-old centre back is highly sought-after in the league and is a realistic target for anybody with money. With Arsenal’s Champions League future in serious doubt, it would be difficult to compete with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City for both financial and footballing reasons. Southampton are thought to want around £50m for the Dutchman.

10/10 Kylian Mbappe, Monaco Mbappe is one of the hottest properties in Europe and is perhaps a surprise inclusion on the list. Robert Pires shocked supporters when he declared that he believes his former club ‘will sign’ the French starlet, coinciding with Wenger’s confession that Arsenal are interested in Mbappe. However, the financial muscle and prestige of other clubs will likely prove an issue. Reports that Real Madrid are preparing a bid of more than £80,000,000 will blow the likes of Arsenal out of the water. Don’t hold your breath on this one.

“Gabriel overstretched his knee, he will have a scan tomorrow and we will see the damage. It honestly doesn’t look too good for next Saturday.”

With Koscielny banned and Gabriel almost certain to miss out, given the pain that the Brazil international was visibly in as he departed, Wenger will likely have to turn to club captain Per Mertesacker to plug the large gaps in his defence.

Both Shkodran Mustafi and Kieran Gibbs missed the encounter through illness and a thigh strain respectively, though Wenger is confident that they should be fit to face the Premier League champions. The likelihood is that Wenger will retain Rob Holding and bring Mustafi back in, with Nacho Monreal switching to centre-back and either Gibbs or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – himself rated as touch-and-go for the final – filling in at left wing-back.