Wes Morgan and Islam Slimani ruled out for Leicester's clash with Arsenal

Wes Morgan and Islam Slimani have both been ruled out for Leicester's trip to Arsenal through injury.

The defender limped off with a hamstring injury in last week's 1-1 Champions League quarter-final draw with Atletico Madrid, which saw the Foxes exit the competition 2-1 on aggregate, while the Algerian forward is suffering from a groin strain.

Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare said he had hoped Morgan’s injury was cramp but he will now be without the centre-back for Wednesday's clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Leicester 1 Atletico 1 player ratings







22 show all Leicester 1 Atletico 1 player ratings









































1/22 Kasper Schmeichel - 6 out of 10 Pipped at his far post for Saul’s sublime header. Confident as always between the sticks and assertive under the high ball. Made a number of key saves.

2/22 Danny Simpson - 6 Hard-working but simply lacked the quality and composure for the big occasion.

3/22 Wes Morgan - 7 A captain’s performance. Considering Morgan was returning from a seven-game absence, the defender acquitted himself excellently. Physical as ever and put in some crucial challenges and interceptions.

4/22 Yohan Benalouane - 6 Nervy at times but still impressed with an occasional big challenge. Having been absent from Leicester’s backline all season long, he’s more than paid his dues these last couple of weeks.

5/22 Christan Fuchs - 6 Unafraid to push on and linked up well with Albrighton ahead of him. Struggled at times in his battle with Saul.

6/22 Riyad Mahrez - 6 Clever in his decision-making and passes. Grew into the game, with his mazy runs and silky feet proving a challenge for the experience Atletico backline. Still unable to recreate the magic of last season though.

7/22 Wilfred Ndidi - 7 A future star in the making. The 20-year-old showed all the qualities of a great midfielder tonight. Excellent in his break-up play, assured in his passing and demonstrated a knack to show up in the right places at the right time. Leicester will do well to hold onto him for next season.

8/22 Danny Drinkwater - 6 Tried to force too many balls over the top. Looked a bit overwhelmed at times but persisted nonetheless.

9/22 Marc Albrighton - 6 Tenacious and lively down the left flank. Linked up well with Fuchs and his inside men. Found space for a testing delivery here and there. Lost sight of Saul, though, for Atletico’s goal.

10/22 Shinji Okazaki - 7 A tireless performance from the Japanese. Complimented Vardy well, sitting just off the shoulder from the forward. Made the right movements and confident in dropping back in search of the ball.

11/22 Jamie Vardy - 7 Gave as good as he got all game long. Chased every single ball and relentless in his press. Took his goal very well to give Leicester hope.

12/22 Jan Oblak - 6 Did the basics well tonight and stepped up to the mark as he was increasingly called upon as the game wore on.

13/22 Juanfran - 7 Started well but was forced off through injury. Unbalanced Atletico after that.

14/22 Stefan Savić - 7 Won the majority of his challenges, both on the deck and in the air. Looked confident with the ball at feet too. A completely different defender from the one who played for Manchester City.

15/22 Diego Godín - 7 His experience shone through. Led the backline with maturity and composure. Enjoyed his challenges with Vardy all game long.

16/22 Filipe Luis - 7 It was his cross for the first goal. Up and down all game long. Very energetic.

17/22 Saúl Ñíguez - 7 Took his header excellently to put Atletico ahead. Proved to be a real nuisance and seemed to get the better of Fuchs whenever he pushed forward.

18/22 Gabi - 7 Got a lot of help from Gimenez but such a professional in that central role. So experienced. Never looked out of his comfort zone.

19/22 José Giménez - 7 Threatened with a number of direct runs that pushed the Leicester backline to the edge. Linked up well with Gabi.

20/22 Koke - 6 Kept the Atletico Madrid midfield ticking over all game long and got stuck in defensively to keep Leicester from finding a second.

21/22 Yannick Carrasco - 6 Not so dangerous in his running and his delivery was off at points. Unusual for him to feature up front. Nothing stand-out from his performance tonight.

22/22 Antoine Griezmann - 7 Provided a constant source of threat for the visitors but also more than happy to track back and help out his side defensively. A rounded performance that reaffirms why he’s one of Europe’s most-sought after players.

He said: "Unfortunately Wes won't make it. He has just overstretched his hamstring. It hasn't gone into a full blown pull but we have to be mindful. So as a precaution he is out then we will look towards Saturday."

Midfielder Nampalys Mendy is also now sidelined for the rest of the campaign after having an operation to finally resolve his long-term ankle problem.

Mendy, a £13m signing from Nice last summer, has made just nine appearances this season after initially injuring his ankle in the 0-0 home draw with Arsenal in August. He has not played since February.

"Unfortunately Papy Mendy had to have an ankle operation," Shakespeare added.

"So he had that in France, and he will be back with us doing his rehab. He had a floating bone in there that needed looking after. He's out now until the end of the season."

Leicester are now six points clear of the Premier League’s bottom three with six games remaining and Shakespeare has urged his men to be cautious.

"I'm not sure how many points it will take (to avoid relegation) and the weekend proved that. Teams are capable of winning games and putting points on the board," said Shakespeare.

"We have to make sure we look after our own club. You are not sure what's round the corner."

But Shakespeare dismissed any suggestions Arsenal, seventh in the table, are in crisis after their 2-1 FA Cup semi-final win against Manchester City on Sunday.

He added: "Seeing the Arsenal match it didn't look like turmoil to me, there were players fighting and they thoroughly deserved the win in the end, even though it was a close game."



