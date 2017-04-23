Just 13 days ago the Arsenal players abandoned ship at Selhurst Park, betraying Arsene Wenger, the fans and the club itself to deliver one of the most embarrassing defeats of the Wenger era. Here, less than two weeks on, at the other end of London, they all clambered back aboard.

Arsenal are often infuriatingly predictable but this was one of the great surprises of recent years. Confronted with superior opposition, on the biggest stage of all, with the rest of this season and the political harmony of the whole club on the line, the players did what no-one seriously expected: they dug in and fought for Wenger.

Back on Thursday morning Wenger spoke confidently about how the change of scene, from the fight for fourth to a cup semi, would inspire the players. “It’s a different competition and every competition brings a psychological atmosphere,” he said. “The players don’t carry the negative vibes of bad experiences into the competition.” It sounded fanciful in the extreme, even for one of football's expansive optimists.

Arsenal vs Manchester City player ratings







22 show all Arsenal vs Manchester City player ratings









































1/22 Petr Cech - 6 out of 10 Should have done better to prevent Aguero’s goal but hesitated crucially. Not much to do otherwise.

2/22 Gabriel - 7 out of 10 Part of an Arsenal back three that for the most part stifled City’s attacking threat quite well.

3/22 Laurent Koscielny - 7 out of 10 Made some crucial interventions at the back as Arsenal blunted City’s attack fairly regularly.

4/22 Rob Holding - 7 out of 10 Could have won the game in normal time but headed over wastefully, however was reliable in defence for most of the game.

5/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 7 out of 10 Playing in a somewhat unfamiliar wing back role, perhaps unsurprisingly he looked far more assured going forward than in defence. Fortunate not to give away a penalty in the first half, but provided great assist for Monreal goal. Subbed in extra time.

6/22 Aaron Ramsey - 6 out of 10 In a game where the ball often appeared to avoid the midfield, he was fairly quiet.

7/22 Granit Xhaka - 6 out of 10 Yet to be the player Arsenal hoped they were buying, but didn't have the worst game.

8/22 Nacho Monreal - 8 out of 10 Scored the equaliser with a well taken chance and was very effective for Arsenal in both attack and defence.

9/22 Mesut Ozil - 5 out of 10 Subbed very late on, but was fairly anonymous for most of the game. Failed to have much impact at all.

10/22 Alexis Sanchez - 7 out of 10 Clinical as ever to score winning goal, otherwise didn't have the biggest impact on the game.

11/22 Olivier Giroud - 5 out of 10 Subbed with 10 minutes to go, but had struggled to meaningfully impact the game.

12/22 Claudio Bravo - 6 out of 10 Never makes things easy for himself, but just about avoided any enormous clangers.

13/22 Jesus Navas - 6 out of 10 Looks much better in attack than defence, but wasn’t overly tested at the back.

14/22 Vincent Kompany - 7 out of 10 Assured display as ever from the skipper, helped keep Arsenal quiet for large parts of the game.

15/22 Nicolas Otamendi - 7 out of 10 One of his better games in defence, making a few crucial interventions.

16/22 Gael Clichy - 6 out of 10 A quiet game that included a huge miss as he spooned the ball over the bar in the first half.

17/22 Fernandinho - 6 out of 10 Played fairly well for a game that never really saw much of the ball in midfield, could have won it but headed against the bar late in the second half. Subbed in extra time.

18/22 Yaya Toure - 7 out of 10 Unlucky to see a shot just tipped onto the post by Cech and showed the odd flash of inspiration in attack, but not enough to change the game in City’s favour.

19/22 Kevin de Bruyne - 7 out of 10 Took on the role of being City’s creative output when Silva went off and played well but couldn't find that crucial pass to unlock Arsenal’s defence.

20/22 David Silva - 6 out of 10 Subbed halfway through the first half with an injury having looked lively.

21/22 Leroy Sane - 7 out of 10 Quite well marshalled by Arsenal’s defence, but always looked a threat when he got on the ball and was one of the brightest sparks for City.

22/22 Sergio Aguero - 7 out of 10 Put City ahead with a clever chipped finish and was always a menace. Subbed in extra-time.

And yet here Wenger was vindicated. No it was not a classic Arsenal performance, although after the season they have had who could have expected that? If anything it was more admirable for being the type of scrappy messy ground-out battle that Arsenal never win. Certainly not when it matters this much. If the Palace defeat was an argument against the viability of Wenger continuing as Arsenal manager, this was the exact opposite, a sign that these players can still work for this manager, at least under these circumstances. Maybe the next Wenger contract is not doomed to failure after all?

Arsenal came into the game sticking with the back three that helped them to their crucial three points at Middlesbrough on Monday night. Wenger said that was to help their “defensive solidity” after the bad beatings they took at West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace, and understandably so.

It felt desperately patched up, especially with Rob Holding drafted back into the team, but it did at least cause City problems. They were forced to go round the sides and the one time they did that, Leroy Sane’s cross being fired in by Sergio Aguero, Arsenal got lucky with Craig Pawson’s flag. But Arsenal were fighting, competing, and when Gabriel’s kick on David Silva forced the Spanish genius off the pitch, that was not exactly a bad outcome for Wenger’s team.

It was actually when Arsenal abandoned their dogged physical uncharacteristic approach that they cost themselves a goal. Their back three pushed high up the pitch early in the second half, trying to take the game to City after spending all of the first half camped near their own goal.

So when Aaron Ramsey lost possession on the edge of City’s box, suddenly the Arsenal defence were stranded where they did not want to be. Yaya Toure played a perfect pass over the top and the Arsenal backline were hopeless to stop him.

But that goal, as definitive as it felt at the time, was just an isolated moment in a half where Arsenal were the better team. Even when they equalised it came about from the wing-back system which Arsenal have only been training with for a matter of days. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, a revelation at right-wing back, burst down one side and whipped a cross to Nacho Monreal, darting in at the far post. Jesus Navas at right-back was not prepared for the overlap. Sometimes plans work exactly as they are intended.

The longer the game went on, the more open it became, the more dangerous Arsenal were. If this was going to be a shoot-out then Arsenal, with the energy of Danny Welbeck off the bench, had more to offer than City. Wenger, unlike Pep Guardiola, trusted his substitutes to change the game. City’s leggy defence could never really handle Welbeck and he very nearly put Arsenal ahead from a tight angle. It did not matter, as he teed up Alexis Sanchez’s winner soon after. Wenger set the tempo here, with his formation and his substitutions. For a manager often accused of being too passive, his was in control here, and Guardiola could never respond.

Arsenal hung on, Petr Cech making some crucial saves, and now they will be facing Chelsea in the FA Cup final one month from now. A season that looked like spiralling into disaster could now end in glory if Arsenal can just produce one more big win and deny Chelsea the double. It could even justify, to fans worrying about the club's future, the retention of Wenger for another two seasons. In truth, this performance, with not much possession, lots of fight, plenty of patience and a bit of luck was not very different from Chelsea’s yesterday. But given the season Chelsea are having, that is no bad thing.