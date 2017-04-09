Mesut Ozil has indicated that manager Arsene Wenger remains key to his own future at Arsenal, stating that the Frenchman’s decision whether to extend his contract or not will be “important for me” and “the whole club”.

Ozil will have just one year left on his contract come the summer, but has stalled on committing his future to the Gunners as questions over Wenger's own status continue to persist.

Following Arsenal’s worst run of results under the Frenchman since he joined more than 20 years ago, Wenger has faced mounting pressure to step down from his role.

Nonetheless, the 67-year-old still has the backing of the club hierarchy and has reportedly been offered a new contract for the next season and beyond.

Speaking in a recent interview, the World Cup winner suggested that he is now waiting to see how the manager’s situation pans out before making any decision of his own.

"It's not just important for me but for the whole club," Ozil told the Daily Mail. "It's important to know if he stays or if he goes. We need to think towards next season.

"He's very important. In my career I've always made decisions not just because of clubs but managers, too. As a footballer, it's important to have the manager's trust and believe they can develop you.

"When I went from Madrid to Arsenal, I came for him because I told him at the time he'd be my first option. That was the case. We still have a super understanding today.

"I have his trust, he's a superb coach. He's been successful for many years, he's been here for 20 years and has always managed to get Arsenal to reach the Champions League, making Arsenal a big club. He deserves to be shown respect."

Ozil said he still believed Arsenal had the potential to win the Premier League - a title they last won in 2004 - as well as the Champions League under Wenger, but said the squad must be strengthened.

"I think the club know they need to strengthen," he said. "But what's most important is the manager's opinion. He and the club will make the decision.

“When you look at our squad, it's not as broad as Bayern (Munich)'s or Real Madrid's. In the Champions League, that's not enough, especially against big teams, because they have more breadth in their squad.”

Arsenal, who face Crystal Palace on Monday night, are seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester City with two games in hand.

Ozil said he had not considered how it would affect his thinking on a new contract if they missed out on the top four.

"I haven't thought about that. The club comes first, not Mesut Ozil or anyone," he said.

"The team have the aim to reach the Champions League and I'll fight for that. In the summer we have enough time to talk about the future and we'll do that."

He added: "I'm very happy. I have a connection with the club. I love London, it's great to live here but I can't say today what will happen in the future. In the summer we'll definitely talk."

