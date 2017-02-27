  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. Premier League

Arsenal academy head Andries Jonker leaving Gunners for Wolfsburg manager's job

Dutch coach replaced Liam Brady in 2014 but is heading back to his former coach Wolfsburg to become manager

Click to follow
The Independent Football
andries-jonker.jpg
Jonker will replace Valerien Ismael, who was sacked after just four months in the role Getty

Arsenal academy manager Andries Jonker is leaving to become the new manager of Bundesliga side VFL Wolfsburg.

Jonker is in his third season at the Emirates where he arrived to replace Liam Brady in 2014. Before then he had been assistant manager at Wolfsburg, having previously been an assistant to Louis van Gaal with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and the Dutch national team.

But the Wolfsburg managerial job came up this month, after the sacking of Valerien Ismael after just four months in the role, after he replaced Dieter Hecking in October.

Arsenal candidates to replace Arsene Wenger

Arsenal candidates to replace Arsene Wenger

  • 1/6 Diego Simeone

    Age: 46
    Current club: Atletico Madrid
    Honours: Argentine Primera Division x2 (Estudiantes de La Plata and River Plate)
    La Liga
    Copa del Rey
    Spanish Supercup
    Europa League
    Uefa Super Cup

    Getty

  • 2/6 Eddie Howe

    Age: 39
    Current club: Bournemouth
    Honours: Championship

    Getty

  • 3/6 Massimiliano Allegri

    Age: 49
    Current club: Juventus
    Honours: Serie C1 (Sassuolo)
    Serie A x3 (AC Milan, 2x Juventus)
    Italian Super Cup x 2 (AC Milan, Juventus)
    Coppa Italia x 2 (Juventus)

    Getty

  • 4/6 Thomas Tuchel

    Age: 43
    Current club: Borussia Dortmund
    Honours: Bundesliga II (Mainz)

    Getty

  • 5/6 Roger Schmidt

    Age: 49
    Current club: Bayer Leverkusen
    Honours: Austrian League (Red Bull Salzburg)
    Austrian Cup (Red Bull Salzburg)

    Getty

  • 6/6 Ralph Hasenhuttl

    Age: 49
    Current club: RB Leipzig
    Honours: N/A

    Getty

Jonker was offered the post this weekend and has decided to leave London to take the job, following a disappointing spell in which Arsenal were knocked out of this year’s FA Youth Cup by Blackburn Rovers at the third round. There has been no official confirmation of the move yet but Arsenal expect it to be completed imminently.

Arsenal now need to find a new academy head and they have already spoken to Pep Segura, as revealed by The Independent last month.

  • Read more

Arsenal eyeing Barcelona coach as new Head of Youth

Segura is head of professional phase at FC Barcelona, a youth development role, which involves overseeing Barcelona B. Before this job he was technical manager of Liverpool’s academy from 2009 to 2012.  

Arsenal will face competition from other Premier League clubs for Segura’s signature.

Comments