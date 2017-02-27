Arsenal academy manager Andries Jonker is leaving to become the new manager of Bundesliga side VFL Wolfsburg.
Jonker is in his third season at the Emirates where he arrived to replace Liam Brady in 2014. Before then he had been assistant manager at Wolfsburg, having previously been an assistant to Louis van Gaal with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and the Dutch national team.
But the Wolfsburg managerial job came up this month, after the sacking of Valerien Ismael after just four months in the role, after he replaced Dieter Hecking in October.
Arsenal candidates to replace Arsene Wenger
Arsenal candidates to replace Arsene Wenger
-
1/6 Diego Simeone
Age: 46
Current club: Atletico Madrid
Honours: Argentine Primera Division x2 (Estudiantes de La Plata and River Plate)
La Liga
Copa del Rey
Spanish Supercup
Europa League
Uefa Super Cup
Getty
-
2/6 Eddie Howe
Age: 39
Current club: Bournemouth
Honours: Championship
Getty
-
3/6 Massimiliano Allegri
Age: 49
Current club: Juventus
Honours: Serie C1 (Sassuolo)
Serie A x3 (AC Milan, 2x Juventus)
Italian Super Cup x 2 (AC Milan, Juventus)
Coppa Italia x 2 (Juventus)
Getty
-
4/6 Thomas Tuchel
Age: 43
Current club: Borussia Dortmund
Honours: Bundesliga II (Mainz)
Getty
-
5/6 Roger Schmidt
Age: 49
Current club: Bayer Leverkusen
Honours: Austrian League (Red Bull Salzburg)
Austrian Cup (Red Bull Salzburg)
Getty
-
6/6 Ralph Hasenhuttl
Age: 49
Current club: RB Leipzig
Honours: N/A
Getty
Jonker was offered the post this weekend and has decided to leave London to take the job, following a disappointing spell in which Arsenal were knocked out of this year’s FA Youth Cup by Blackburn Rovers at the third round. There has been no official confirmation of the move yet but Arsenal expect it to be completed imminently.
Arsenal now need to find a new academy head and they have already spoken to Pep Segura, as revealed by The Independent last month.
Segura is head of professional phase at FC Barcelona, a youth development role, which involves overseeing Barcelona B. Before this job he was technical manager of Liverpool’s academy from 2009 to 2012.
Arsenal will face competition from other Premier League clubs for Segura’s signature.
- More about:
- Arsenal
- Wolfsburg
- Arsene Wenger