The Football Association have released the written report behind their decision to hand a touchline ban to Arsène Wenger after Arsenal’s win over Burnley last month.

Wenger was sent to the stands in the closing stages of the game after protesting against referee Jonathan Moss’ decision to award a stoppage-time penalty to Burnley.

The Arsenal manager left his technical area but continued watching the game from the mouth of the Emirates Stadium’s tunnel. When he was asked to move by Anthony Taylor, Moss' fourth official, he appeared to push him.

Arsenal subsequently won the game with a late penalty of their own, converted by Alexis Sanchez, but Wenger's behaviour earned him a four-game suspension from the touchline and a £25,000 fine.

In his report, Taylor states that after the decision to award Burnley a penalty, Wenger confronted him and said: “You are dishonest to your federation.”



Taylor claims Wenger then told him to “fuck off” twice, leaving the fourth official with no option to inform Moss, who dismissed the Arsenal manager from the technical area.

Taylor’s report also notes that Wenger pushed him twice while the pair were standing in the mouth of the tunnel and after the game, the Frenchman visited the officials’ dressing room to apologise.

In a hearing held by the FA's Independent Regulatory Commission, Wenger admitted to telling Taylor to 'f*** off' but insisted that he regretted saying it.

Wenger also claimed that he initially stayed in the mouth of the tunnel because he “thought he could watch the game from there” and “nobody had given [him] instructions as to where [he] ought to go”.

While the Commission credited Wenger's “early admission” of the charge and his “timely apology”, they agreed that his conduct questioned the integrity of both Moss and Taylor.

Wenger completed his four-game suspension following the Premier League victory over Hull City, having missed the FA Cup win at Southampton and league defeats to Watford and Chelsea.