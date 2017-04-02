Arsene Wenger must become 'catalyst for change' if he stays, warns Arsenal chief Ivan Gazidis

Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis told a supporters’ meeting on Sunday afternoon that Arsene Wenger has not yet signed a contract extension, and that any decision will be “mutual", while stating that the manager must become a “catalyst for change” for the club if he does stay.

Amid a backdrop of protest and angry feelings at the Emirates on Sunday, the CEO met with a fans’ forum before Arsenal’s 2-2 home draw with Manchester City in order to address recent concerns in a question and answer session, but also stress that the club are being proactive about the future beyond the manager.

Gazidis described how they are making a series of changes and updates, with the ideal scenario evidently the team ending the season well, and allowing Wenger to oversee the beginnings of a transformation.

1/8 Surprise early defeat A surprise early defeat, such as 2013/14's to Aston Villa or 2015/16's to West Ham United, makes July's Emirates Cup win seem like a distant memory. Getty

2/8 Impressive win against top club A promising win against a title rival, like last season's 3-0 victory over Manchester United or this season's win over Chelsea, has the Emirates hoping for the best again. Getty

3/8 Injuries start to mount up However, a long queue starts to form outside the treatment room. Key players, as well as regular absentees, tend to be the victims. Getty

4/8 November curse strikes again Arsene Wenger's side then begin to unravel in November, with the curse kicking in after an away defeat against one of the top flight's lesser lights. It's around now that the already-faint hopes of a title challenge start to fade. Getty

5/8 Champions League elimination The most predictable part of it all comes in February, with Champions League elimination, usually to Bayern Munich, Barcelona or Monaco, if they are really unlucky. Getty

6/8 Title hopes finally killed off A heavy, signature defeat to a fellow top six side puts paid to any lingering hopes of a title challenge in late February or March. 2013/14's 6-0 reverse at Chelsea, Arsene Wenger's 1,000th game in charge, is perhaps the most memorable example. Getty

7/8 Strong rally to finish The pressure is off, time to turn the style on. A rally at the tail end of the season does wonders for Arsenal's league standing, but little to combat allegations of flakiness. Getty

8/8 Top-four finish Arsene has his 'trophy'. Champions League football is coming to the Emirates again next year. What more could the fans want? Getty

The 67-year-old has told the board how he is willing to “reinvent” himself and, while the likelihood is that he will stay, Gazidis did say to fans that it naturally becomes a “different conversation” if the season ends badly. There is an understanding for fan unrest, as well as an acknowledgement that mutual agreement will be more difficult if the current poor run continues.

The Arsenal hierarchy are known to balk at the idea they have not been proactive or that there has been an inertia around the club, and would point to the number of changes already made, as well as a detailed plan for the future.

Gazidis pointed to the willingness to spend £110m in the summer to improve the team as well as the work done on the academy, and it is understood they also want to bring in a director of football, amid a number of enhancements like improving the scouting system and the sports science departments.