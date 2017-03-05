Everton manager Ronald Koeman is a man in demand with both Arsenal and Barcelona keen on making him their next manager.

Arsene Wenger’s job at Arsenal is under increased scrutiny following a string of poor results, including Saturday’s 3-1 defeat away to Liverpool, where he left star player Alexis Sanchez on the bench.

The Frenchman could leave at the end of the season when his contract expires and Koeman is seen by influential members of the Gunners board as the perfect replacement after impressing them with his work at both Southampton and Everton, according to the Mirror.

Wenger still has a two-year contract offer on the table which he is yet to sign and once that situation is resolved will dictate whether Arsenal move for the Everton boss or not.

However, the Gunners will also face competition from Barcelona for the Dutchman, who used to ply his trade at the Nou Camp.

Barca are on the lookout for a new manager after current boss Luis Enrique confirmed he would be leaving the club at the end of the current campaign after three seasons in the role.

When Barcelona are chasing a player or manager, a host of former stars publically state their suitability for the Catalan giants, with former Arsenal and Barca defender Giovanni van Bronckhorst believing Koeman should chose the La Liga side.

He said: “When you look at list of managers who have worked at Barcelona, you realise that this club prefers managers who have made history as a player for Barcelona. Ronald fits that list in every way.”