Arsène Wenger sent his Arsenal side out to play without a captain on the pitch during the second half of Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City.

Laurent Koscielny, who wore the armband during the first-half in the absence of club captain Per Mertesacker, was substituted at the interval after sustaining an Achilles problem.

Gabriel replaced Koscielny in the heart of Arsenal’s defence but neither he nor any other Arsenal player wore a captain’s armband, thereby breaching Premier League rules on player identification.

1/22 David Ospina, 5 out of 10 Should have done better with City’s second goal, with Aguero shooting across the keeper and into the bottom corner of the net. AFP/Getty

2/22 Hector Bellerin, 6 Rarely beaten for pace but horrendously exposed by Leroy Sane for Manchester City’s opening goal. Getty

3/22 Shkodran Mustafi, 6 Terrific header to level the scores. Exceptionally lax in possession, however, and looked shaky alongside Gabriel. Arsenal FC via Getty

4/22 Laurent Koscielny, 6 Not one of the Frenchman’s better performances – he failed to make a single tackle although did make a number of key interceptions. Withdrawn at half-time with an Achilles problem. Getty

5/22 Nacho Monreal, 5 At fault for City’s second goal and was repeatedly guilty of affording Sergio Aguero too much space. Arsenal FC via Getty

6/22 Francois Coquelin, 5 This isn’t the first-time he’s struggled playing alongside Xhaka. Jumped into some dubious tackles and offered little on the counter-attack. AFP/Getty

7/22 Granit Xhaka, 5 Frequently overran in the middle and, once again, recklessly jumped into several tackles. Getty

8/22 Theo Walcott, 6 Wasted more than one chance in the first-half but persevered to score for the home-team, out-muscling Clichy to poke home. Getty

9/22 Mesut Ozil, 6 Registered his 50th assist for Arsenal when Mustafi nodded home his corner. But still a long way from his best. His attitude leaves a lot to be desired. AFP/Getty

10/22 Alexis Sanchez, 6 Deployed out wide with Welbeck preferred in the central role. Typically busy but, like Ozil, spent a lot of time with his hands on his hips instead of helping out his defence. Getty

11/22 Danny Welbeck, 6 Worked hard but struggled to create any clear cut opportunities. AFP/Getty

12/22 Willy Caballero, 6 Largely solid, and saved Ozil’s low shot well, but could he have done better with Mustafi’s header? Getty

13/22 Jesus Navas. 5 A surprise to see him in Guardiola’s starting line-up, especially at right-back. Looked vulnerable but Arsenal largely failed to exploit him. AFP/Getty

14/22 John Stones, 6 Made a crucial interception and fared better than Otamendi alongside him. AFP/Getty

15/22 Nicolás Otamendi, 6 Looked shaky at the back, especially late on after Olivier Giroud had been introduced. Getty

16/22 Gael Clichy, 6 Desperately at fault for Arsenal’s first-goal, when he stepped up and inadvertently played three Arsenal forwards on side. AFP/Getty

17/22 Fernandinho, 6 Played further forward than expected and had a solid game. Tested Ospina in the second-half with a rasping drive from outside the box. Getty

18/22 Kevin de Bruyne, 7 Completely sliced open the Arsenal defence with a wonderful through-ball, which Sane raced onto to score. Unlucky not to score himself, twice striking the woodwork. AFP/Getty

19/22 Raheem Sterling, 6 Withdrawn at half-time. Presumably because of injury, because he started the game well and looked lively out wide. AFP/Getty

20/22 David Silva, 7 Superb in possession and one of City’s busiest players, frequently springing forward and stretching the Arsenal defence. Getty

21/22 Leroy Sane, 7 The young German’s fabulous goal-scoring form continues. A constant threat down the left. Getty

22/22 Sergio Aguero, 7 A far better performance from the Argentinian. Terrorised the Arsenal defence with a number of surging runs and took his goal with confidence. Getty

When asked who became Arsenal’s designated skipper after Koscielny left the field, Wenger said he could not remember, having failed to elect a new captain at half-time.

“No, it is a good question. Nobody asked me who is captain,” he said, speaking ahead of his side’s meeting with West Ham United on Wednesday.

With Koscielny ruled out for the visit of the Hammers and Mertesacker short of full fitness, Wenger is short of captaincy options, and added: “I will have 24 hours to think about that.”



According to the Premier League regulations, the captain of each team must “wear an armband provided by the League indicating his status as such.”

Any club in breach of this rule will be liable to pay a penalty of £300 for a first breach. The fine is doubled to £600 for a second breach and doubled again, to £1,200, for a third.

Koscielny, who reportedly commands a salary of £75,000-a-week at Arsenal, would earn enough to pay the fine in approximately 40 minutes.

The centre-half was criticised by Gary Neville following Sunday’s draw not playing through the injury, with the Sky Sports pundit suggesting Koscielny “always goes off” and could have stayed on the pitch.

Wenger, however, denies that Koscielny had that option having aggravated a long-standing injury while on international duty with France.

“I think he had an old Achilles problem that he maintains here by working,” he said. “He had that many times. When he goes with the French national team they work on different grounds, sometimes in hard surfaces and that made it worse.

“He came back with a little Achilles problem and it made it worse in the game. He wanted to play and stay on and he couldn’t.”