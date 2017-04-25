Arsene Wenger has hailed French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron as “really impressive” after the 39-year-old centrist’s emphatic first round election win.

Macron will contest the second round for the French presidency against Marine Le Pen on 7 May, after finishing top in the first round with 24 per cent of the vote. While Wenger would not confirm on the record who he voted for in the first round, nor for whom he will vote in the second, the Arsenal manager will certainly be supporting Macron against Le Pen.

Former finance minister Macron had been a member of the Parti socialiste and part of Francois Hollande’s government before resigning last year to set up his own party, En Marche. Wenger noted what an achievement it was for Macron to be closing in on the French presidency despite not having the backing of one of the traditional major parties.

Arsenal vs Manchester City player ratings







22 show all Arsenal vs Manchester City player ratings









































1/22 Petr Cech - 6 out of 10 Should have done better to prevent Aguero’s goal but hesitated crucially. Not much to do otherwise.

2/22 Gabriel - 7 out of 10 Part of an Arsenal back three that for the most part stifled City’s attacking threat quite well.

3/22 Laurent Koscielny - 7 out of 10 Made some crucial interventions at the back as Arsenal blunted City’s attack fairly regularly.

4/22 Rob Holding - 7 out of 10 Could have won the game in normal time but headed over wastefully, however was reliable in defence for most of the game.

5/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 7 out of 10 Playing in a somewhat unfamiliar wing back role, perhaps unsurprisingly he looked far more assured going forward than in defence. Fortunate not to give away a penalty in the first half, but provided great assist for Monreal goal. Subbed in extra time.

6/22 Aaron Ramsey - 6 out of 10 In a game where the ball often appeared to avoid the midfield, he was fairly quiet.

7/22 Granit Xhaka - 6 out of 10 Yet to be the player Arsenal hoped they were buying, but didn't have the worst game.

8/22 Nacho Monreal - 8 out of 10 Scored the equaliser with a well taken chance and was very effective for Arsenal in both attack and defence.

9/22 Mesut Ozil - 5 out of 10 Subbed very late on, but was fairly anonymous for most of the game. Failed to have much impact at all.

10/22 Alexis Sanchez - 7 out of 10 Clinical as ever to score winning goal, otherwise didn't have the biggest impact on the game.

11/22 Olivier Giroud - 5 out of 10 Subbed with 10 minutes to go, but had struggled to meaningfully impact the game.

12/22 Claudio Bravo - 6 out of 10 Never makes things easy for himself, but just about avoided any enormous clangers.

13/22 Jesus Navas - 6 out of 10 Looks much better in attack than defence, but wasn’t overly tested at the back.

14/22 Vincent Kompany - 7 out of 10 Assured display as ever from the skipper, helped keep Arsenal quiet for large parts of the game.

15/22 Nicolas Otamendi - 7 out of 10 One of his better games in defence, making a few crucial interventions.

16/22 Gael Clichy - 6 out of 10 A quiet game that included a huge miss as he spooned the ball over the bar in the first half.

17/22 Fernandinho - 6 out of 10 Played fairly well for a game that never really saw much of the ball in midfield, could have won it but headed against the bar late in the second half. Subbed in extra time.

18/22 Yaya Toure - 7 out of 10 Unlucky to see a shot just tipped onto the post by Cech and showed the odd flash of inspiration in attack, but not enough to change the game in City’s favour.

19/22 Kevin de Bruyne - 7 out of 10 Took on the role of being City’s creative output when Silva went off and played well but couldn't find that crucial pass to unlock Arsenal’s defence.

20/22 David Silva - 6 out of 10 Subbed halfway through the first half with an injury having looked lively.

21/22 Leroy Sane - 7 out of 10 Quite well marshalled by Arsenal’s defence, but always looked a threat when he got on the ball and was one of the brightest sparks for City.

22/22 Sergio Aguero - 7 out of 10 Put City ahead with a clever chipped finish and was always a menace. Subbed in extra-time.

“It is really impressive, because at 38 years of age, to move away from a party and to create his own movement and to be successful,” Wenger said, “I did not think he would have a chance. Because in history, nobody became French president without having a big party behind him.”

Wenger is a liberal who has always opposed the far-right Le Pen, and while he did not confirm that he would vote for Macron, he left little doubt over the matter. “You deduct what you want,” he said when asked who he would support. “But it's impressive what he [Macron] did.” When asked by The Independent on 14 April who he would support, he said that it would be “quite obvious” once the second round candidates were clear, the implication being that he would support whoever was running against Le Pen.

Now that the candidates are clear, the Arsenal manager was very confident today that Macron would beat Le Pen in the run-off. “It is done,” he said. “Macron is in.”

French Election: Macron and Le Pen to fight for presidency

The incumbent president Hollande is a football fan and friend of Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny, having been mayor of Tulle, the town where Koscielny is from. Nicolas Sarkozy, the president before him, is a big Paris Saint Germain fan. But Wenger does not believe Macron likes football. “He does not look to have football vibes in him,” Wenger said.

Arsenal were busy beating Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday, meaning that Wenger did not get a chance to vote in person but his wife voted for him by proxy, after Wenger went to the French embassy in Kensington to arrange it. The second round is on the same day as Arsenal host Manchester United in the Premier League, meaning that Wenger’s wife will have to vote on his behalf again.