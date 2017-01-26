Arsene Wenger has encouraged Granit Xhaka to stop tackling after the midfielder was sent off for a second time in an Arsenal shirt last weekend.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday morning, Wenger said the Swiss midfielder lacked sufficient technique.

“He's naturally not a great tackler and in his decision making," Wenger said. "It is more the way he tackles that is not convincing. He doesn't master the technique."

Wenger went on to explain that tackling technique is something players learn at a young age and that it is harder to perfect later in life.

Xhaka has been banned for four games after being sent off for a lunge on Burnley's Steven Dufour in Arsenal's 2-1 win on Sunday.

Asked what he planned to do about the midfielder's disciplinary record, Wenger added: "I would encourage him not to tackle."

Wenger told reporters he felt the tackle was clumsy but not malicious and went on to praise the player's attitude in training after he came in for criticism in recent weeks.

“I can only say about him since the start, he has a fantastic attitude. He has been absolutely marvellous," Wenger said.

“Focus, dedication and we never have a bad noise about him.”

In regards to the alleged incident involving Xhaka and a friend at Heathrow airport at the weekend, Wenger confirmed he had spoken with him about it and said the player denied that he called a British Airways worker a "f***ing white b****".

The midfielder attended a police station and was interviewed under caution over the claims of racial abuse.

Arsenal vs Burnley player ratings







1/22 Petr Cech – 6 out of 10 Made a handful of saves throughout, but was not tested to his limits at any stage.

2/22 Gabriel Paulista – 5 out of 10 Looked strong going forward, but defensive positioning looked lapse at times.

3/22 Shkodran Mustafi – 6 out of 10 Scored the opener for Arsenal following a worthy penalty shout. Defended well, also.

4/22 Laurent Koscielny – 6 out of 10 Made a number of crucial interceptions, challenges and clearances. As per usual with Kos.

5/22 Nacho Monreal – 5 out of 10 His decisions when in possession were questionable and he was losing all of the 50/50 challenges.

6/22 Granit Xhaka – 3 out of 10 Received a red card for a terrible tackle on Defour. Mediocre performance other than that.

7/22 Aaron Ramsey – 6 out of 10 Did the simple stuff well, but his deliveries into the danger zones could have certainly been better.

8/22 Alex Iwobi – 7 out of 10 His work rate was faultless - he more than occupied his defensive duties. He caused problems going forward.

9/22 Mesut Ozil – 7 out of 10 Was a key element to Arsenal’s attacking force and he created a cluster of chances for the home side.

10/22 Alexis Sanchez – 9 out of 10 He terrorised the Burnley defence throughout and his penalty to win the game was an example of his confidence and composure. Truly sublime.

11/22 Olivier Giroud – 6 out of 10 Failed to cause any real problems for Heaton, but he was involved throughout.

12/22 Tom Heaton – 7 out of 10 Aside from the goals, he made a number of quality saves to deny an embarrassing score line.

13/22 Matthew Lowton – 6 out of 10 Defended well and made some encouraging runs forward, overlapping the midfielders.

14/22 Michael Keane – 7 out of 10 Stood his ground against the relentless Arsenal strike force. Made some huge tackles and held the line well at the back.

15/22 Ben Mee – 6 out of 10 Made a handful of vital tackles to dispossess the Arsenal forwards.

16/22 Stephen Ward – 6 out of 10 Courageously battled throughout and start moves from the back when possible.

17/22 Dean Marney – 5 out of 10 It was a tiresome performance from a man of such quality. Should have impacted the game a lot more.

18/22 George Boyd – 5 out of 10 Was wasteful in possession, but defensively he showed glimpses of brilliance.

19/22 Jeff Hendrick – 5 out of 10 Gave possession away cheaply, but his work rate was obvious out there. He reads the game well.

20/22 Steven Defour – 7 out of 10 His set pieces were dangerous and he was a key element to Burnley going throughout.

21/22 Andre Gray – 6 out of 10 Scored the late equaliser to keep his side afloat, but had a somewhat quiet game aside from that. Lacked service from the midfield men.

22/22 Ashley Barnes – 6 out of 10 Won the late penalty for Burnley, but otherwise it was a mediocre display. Had a few shots, but apart from that there was not much action surrounding the striker.

On his own poor behaviour Wenger said it is unlikely he will appeal against any fine or ban he receives for appearing to push the assistant referee after being sent to the stands in Sunday's game.

“I’m in England in 20 years, I’ve seen a lot on the bench. I’m big enough to stand up and know when I do well and not well," Wenger explained.

“I’m big enough to say ‘that’s not right’ and that’s it.”