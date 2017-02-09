Massimiliano Allegri would not comment on speculation claiming that he is one of the leading candidates to become Arsène Wenger successor at Arsenal.

The Juventus manager was questioned on rumours of a move to north London following his side’s 2-0 Serie A victory at Crotone on Wednesday night, but he remained tight-lipped.

“I won't deny or confirm anything,” Allegri told Mediaset Premium. “I am in sync with the club, now we have to focus on winning.”

Giuseppe Marotta, the chief executive of Juventus, has also insisted that there is “no reason” for Allegri to leave the Serie A leaders as he has more to accomplish in Turin.

“Aside from the fact we have a contract with Allegri, I think there are still great targets we need to achieve together and our rapport is very good,” he said.



“There is no reason for him to leave Juventus as there is great mutual admiration and affection.”

Allegri has enjoyed near-total dominance of Italian football since replacing Antonio Conte as Juventus' manager in 2014. Under his guidance, the Bianconeri have won two Serie A titles, two Coppa d'Italia's and reached the 2015 Champions League final.

Wenger is currently in the final year of his contract at Arsenal and has come under pressure from sections of the club’s support to make this season, his 20th with the club, to be his last.

The 67-year-old Frenchman signed a three-year contract extension after the 2013/14 season, in which his side ended a 9-year-long trophy drought by beating Hull City in the FA Cup final.