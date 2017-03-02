  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. Premier League

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil called a 'coward' by Jose Mourinho in blistering dressing-room row at Real Madrid

The Germany playmaker has revealed the details of a fall-out between the pair in his forthcoming autobiography

Click to follow
The Independent Football
jose-mourinho-mesut-ozil.jpg
Jose Mourinho and Mesut Ozil spent three years together at Real Madrid before both leaving in 2013 Getty

Mesut Özil has revealed that Jose Mourinho labelled him a “coward” during a bitter dressing-room row between their pair at Real Madrid.

The Arsenal playmaker played under Mourinho for the entirety of the coach’s tempestuous three-year spell at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The pair won one La Liga title, a Copa del Rey and a Supercoppa Espana together, but not without clashing behind the scenes.

Arsenal candidates to replace Arsene Wenger

Arsenal candidates to replace Arsene Wenger

  • 1/6 Diego Simeone

    Age: 46
    Current club: Atletico Madrid
    Honours: Argentine Primera Division x2 (Estudiantes de La Plata and River Plate)
    La Liga
    Copa del Rey
    Spanish Supercup
    Europa League
    Uefa Super Cup

    Getty

  • 2/6 Eddie Howe

    Age: 39
    Current club: Bournemouth
    Honours: Championship

    Getty

  • 3/6 Massimiliano Allegri

    Age: 49
    Current club: Juventus
    Honours: Serie C1 (Sassuolo)
    Serie A x3 (AC Milan, 2x Juventus)
    Italian Super Cup x 2 (AC Milan, Juventus)
    Coppa Italia x 2 (Juventus)

    Getty

  • 4/6 Thomas Tuchel

    Age: 43
    Current club: Borussia Dortmund
    Honours: Bundesliga II (Mainz)

    Getty

  • 5/6 Roger Schmidt

    Age: 49
    Current club: Bayer Leverkusen
    Honours: Austrian League (Red Bull Salzburg)
    Austrian Cup (Red Bull Salzburg)

    Getty

  • 6/6 Ralph Hasenhuttl

    Age: 49
    Current club: RB Leipzig
    Honours: N/A

    Getty

Özil’s forthcoming autobiography, serialised in German newspaper Bild, reveals that Mourinho accused him failing to exert his influence on the unspecified game in question.

According to Özil, Mourinho told him: “You think two beautiful passes are enough… You think you’re so good that fifty percent is enough.”


“He pauses. Stares at me with his dark brown eyes. I stare back,” Özil writes. “Like two boxers at the stare-down before the first round. He shows no emotion. Just waits for a response from me. How much I hate him right now. And I love Mourinho actually.”

Özil claims to have then thrown his shirt at Mourinho, who responded: “Oh, are you giving up now? You’re such a coward.

  • Read more

Özil believes he is being made Arsenal's scapegoat, says agent

“What do you want? To creep under the beautiful, warm shower? Shampoo your hair? To be alone? Or do you want to prove to your fellow players, the fans out there, and me, what you can do.”

Mourinho’s criticism of Özil will be a familiar one to fans of Arsenal, who the Germany international joined from Real Madrid for £42.5million in August 2013.

Despite his obvious talent, Özil has often been criticised by the club's support for a perceived lack of effort and a tendency to ‘go missing’.

Comments