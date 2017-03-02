Mesut Özil has revealed that Jose Mourinho labelled him a “coward” during a bitter dressing-room row between their pair at Real Madrid.

The Arsenal playmaker played under Mourinho for the entirety of the coach’s tempestuous three-year spell at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The pair won one La Liga title, a Copa del Rey and a Supercoppa Espana together, but not without clashing behind the scenes.

Arsenal candidates to replace Arsene Wenger







6 show all Arsenal candidates to replace Arsene Wenger









1/6 Diego Simeone Age: 46

Current club: Atletico Madrid

Honours: Argentine Primera Division x2 (Estudiantes de La Plata and River Plate)

La Liga

Copa del Rey

Spanish Supercup

Europa League

Uefa Super Cup Getty

2/6 Eddie Howe Age: 39

Current club: Bournemouth

Honours: Championship Getty

3/6 Massimiliano Allegri Age: 49

Current club: Juventus

Honours: Serie C1 (Sassuolo)

Serie A x3 (AC Milan, 2x Juventus)

Italian Super Cup x 2 (AC Milan, Juventus)

Coppa Italia x 2 (Juventus) Getty

4/6 Thomas Tuchel Age: 43

Current club: Borussia Dortmund

Honours: Bundesliga II (Mainz) Getty

5/6 Roger Schmidt Age: 49

Current club: Bayer Leverkusen

Honours: Austrian League (Red Bull Salzburg)

Austrian Cup (Red Bull Salzburg) Getty

6/6 Ralph Hasenhuttl Age: 49

Current club: RB Leipzig

Honours: N/A Getty

Özil’s forthcoming autobiography, serialised in German newspaper Bild, reveals that Mourinho accused him failing to exert his influence on the unspecified game in question.

According to Özil, Mourinho told him: “You think two beautiful passes are enough… You think you’re so good that fifty percent is enough.”



“He pauses. Stares at me with his dark brown eyes. I stare back,” Özil writes. “Like two boxers at the stare-down before the first round. He shows no emotion. Just waits for a response from me. How much I hate him right now. And I love Mourinho actually.”

Özil claims to have then thrown his shirt at Mourinho, who responded: “Oh, are you giving up now? You’re such a coward.

“What do you want? To creep under the beautiful, warm shower? Shampoo your hair? To be alone? Or do you want to prove to your fellow players, the fans out there, and me, what you can do.”

Mourinho’s criticism of Özil will be a familiar one to fans of Arsenal, who the Germany international joined from Real Madrid for £42.5million in August 2013.

Despite his obvious talent, Özil has often been criticised by the club's support for a perceived lack of effort and a tendency to ‘go missing’.