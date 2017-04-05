Arsene Wenger hailed Mesut Özil for finally overcoming the disappointment of Champions League elimination and inspiring Arsenal to victory over West Ham United on Wednesday.
Özil opened the scoring in his side’s 3-0 win, but only after the Gunners had been frustrated by 58 minutes of resolute defending from Slaven Bilic’s side.
The 28-year-old playmaker put in his best display for some time and, speaking in his post-match press conference, Wenger suggested Özil had particularly struggled since last month’s humiliating 10-2 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich.
Arsenal 3 West Ham 0 player ratings
Arsenal 3 West Ham 0 player ratings
-
1/22 Emiliano Martinez - 7 out of 10
Getty
-
2/22 Hector Bellerin - 7 out of 10
Getty
-
3/22 Shkodran Mustafi - 6 out of 10
Getty
-
4/22 Gabriel - 6 out of 10
Getty
-
5/22 Nacho Monreal - 7 out of 10
Getty
-
6/22 Mohammed Elneny - 7 out of 10
Getty
-
7/22 Granit Xhaka - 6 out of 10
Getty
-
8/22 Theo Walcott - 8 out of 10
Getty
-
9/22 Alexis Sanchez - 7 out of 10
Getty
-
10/22 Mesut Ozil - 8 out of 10
Getty
-
11/22 Danny Welbeck - 6 out of 10
Getty
-
12/22 Darren Randolph - 5 out of 10
Getty
-
13/22 Sam Byram - 5 out of 10
-
14/22 James Collins - 6 out of 10
Getty
-
15/22 Jose Fonte - 5 out of 10
Getty
-
16/22 Arthur Masuaku - 4 out of 10
-
17/22 Chiekhou Kouyate - 6 out of 10
Getty
-
18/22 Mark Noble - 5 out of 10
Getty
-
19/22 Manuel Lanzini - 6 out of 10
Getty
-
20/22 Michail Antonio - 6 out of 10
-
21/22 Andre Ayew - 5 out of 10
Getty
-
22/22 Andy Carroll - 4 out of 10
Getty
“I feel that he's back physically, he was focused,” the Arsenal manager said. “I know him well, I felt he had been hit hard by us going out of the Champions League.
“It took some time to recover from that mentally, and I feel for a few weeks now in training he's really focused again, and that came out in the game.”
In comments made last month to Bild, the German newspaper, Özil suggested that he is unfairly criticised following Arsenal defeats, claiming: “When the team's on a bad run, somebody needs to be singled out, sadly most of the time it's me.”
When asked whether it was important to praise Özil for good performances, given the criticism of him, Wenger replied: “Of course,” before adding, “We live in a world of extremes.
“We are always praised more than we deserve it when it goes well and punished more than we deserve it when it hasn't gone well but that's our world.”
- More about:
- Premier League
- Arsenal
- Mesut Ozil
- Arsene Wenger