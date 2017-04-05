  1. Sport
Arsene Wenger reveals how badly Champions League elimination affected Mesut Ozil

The German playmaker put in his best display for a while against West Ham, opening the scoring in Arsenal's 3-0 win

Mesut Ozil returned to form with an impressive display against the Hammers Getty

Arsene Wenger hailed Mesut Özil for finally overcoming the disappointment of Champions League elimination and inspiring Arsenal to victory over West Ham United on Wednesday.

Özil opened the scoring in his side’s 3-0 win, but only after the Gunners had been frustrated by 58 minutes of resolute defending from Slaven Bilic’s side.

The 28-year-old playmaker put in his best display for some time and, speaking in his post-match press conference, Wenger suggested Özil had particularly struggled since last month’s humiliating 10-2 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich.

Arsenal 3 West Ham 0 player ratings

Arsenal 3 West Ham 0 player ratings

  • 1/22 Emiliano Martinez - 7 out of 10

    Getty

  • 2/22 Hector Bellerin - 7 out of 10

    Getty

  • 3/22 Shkodran Mustafi - 6 out of 10

    Getty

  • 4/22 Gabriel - 6 out of 10

    Getty

  • 5/22 Nacho Monreal - 7 out of 10

    Getty

  • 6/22 Mohammed Elneny - 7 out of 10

    Getty

  • 7/22 Granit Xhaka - 6 out of 10

    Getty

  • 8/22 Theo Walcott - 8 out of 10

    Getty

  • 9/22 Alexis Sanchez - 7 out of 10

    Getty

  • 10/22 Mesut Ozil - 8 out of 10

    Getty

  • 11/22 Danny Welbeck - 6 out of 10

    Getty

  • 12/22 Darren Randolph - 5 out of 10

    Getty

  • 13/22 Sam Byram - 5 out of 10

  • 14/22 James Collins - 6 out of 10

    Getty

  • 15/22 Jose Fonte - 5 out of 10

    Getty

  • 16/22 Arthur Masuaku - 4 out of 10

  • 17/22 Chiekhou Kouyate - 6 out of 10

    Getty

  • 18/22 Mark Noble - 5 out of 10

    Getty

  • 19/22 Manuel Lanzini - 6 out of 10

    Getty

  • 20/22 Michail Antonio - 6 out of 10

  • 21/22 Andre Ayew - 5 out of 10

    Getty

  • 22/22 Andy Carroll - 4 out of 10

    Getty

“I feel that he's back physically, he was focused,” the Arsenal manager said. “I know him well, I felt he had been hit hard by us going out of the Champions League.

“It took some time to recover from that mentally, and I feel for a few weeks now in training he's really focused again, and that came out in the game.”

In comments made last month to Bild, the German newspaper, Özil suggested that he is unfairly criticised following Arsenal defeats, claiming: “When the team's on a bad run, somebody needs to be singled out, sadly most of the time it's me.”

When asked whether it was important to praise Özil for good performances, given the criticism of him, Wenger replied: “Of course,” before adding, “We live in a world of extremes. 

“We are always praised more than we deserve it when it goes well and punished more than we deserve it when it hasn't gone well but that's our world.”

