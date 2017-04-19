Arsenal's majority shareholder Stan Kroenke donated $1million to Donald Trump's inaugural fund, figures released on Wednesday have shown.

The 69-year-old billionaire gifted the money in January this year, just a couple of weeks ahead of the inauguration which Trump would later laughably claim was the best-attended of all time despite pictures clearly showing a sparse crowd.

Manchester United director Joel Glazer also donated, contributing $250,000, while Fulham owner Shahid Khan also donated $1m despite later coming out against the president over his 'Muslim ban'.

Kroenke has faced increasing pressure at Arsenal in recent months, with club legend Ian Wright among those calling for him to sell his stake in the north London club and walk away.

“I think there’s a massive amount of blame on the board,” he said. “Arsene Wenger, when you look at it, is the only football person in that place.

Arsenal's majority owner Stan Kroenke was urged to leave by club legend Ian Wright (Getty)

“Maybe that’s why he’s kept his job as long as he has. So even if Arsenal did get rid of him who, as a football man, is gonna get hold of it and steer the ship?”

“The people upstairs, above Arsene Wenger, have got to go too,” he said. “Kroenke’s got to get out of the club, somebody’s got to buy that man out.

“We need somebody at Arsenal who wants Arsenal to be successful and do well. We can’t have this silent billionaire guy just sitting over there raking it in, man.”

The most recent transaction involving Arsenal shares values the club at north of £1billion and means Kroenke would make a profit in the region of £300m if he did decide to cut his ties.

But, as of yet, there is no indication that 'Silent Stan' will bow to calls for his departure. The Missouri-based businessman has batted away unpopularity in America after moving the St. Louis Rams NFL franchise halfway across the nation to Los Angeles. A couple of anti-Stan banners and Ian Wright's musings are hardly likely to shift his position while the Gunners continue to make him so much money.