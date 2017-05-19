Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov has had a £1billion bid for Stan Kroenke’s 67 per cent Arsenal stake rejected but still appears to harbour hopes of a takeover, with the club on the brink of failing to qualify for the Champions League this weekend.

Usmanov would have known when making his $1.3bn offer– revealed by the Financial Times on Friday – that the US sports mogul Kroenke would be unwilling to sell. But the timing of the move and the leak is significant, ahead of what is set to be an weekend of soul-searching and protest among Arsenal fans if – as expected – the club’s 19 consecutive years of Champions League football comes to an end.

Demands that Wenger and his protector Kroenke leave the club will escalate if Manchester City and Liverpool secure the draw and win which they respectively need on Sunday to keep the North London club out of the top four. Usmanov - the US sports mogul, who controls a 67 per cent stake - is striking at Kroenke at the point of greatest weakness. At the very least, the bid may put pressure on Kroenke - a remote figure rarely seen at the Emirates - to find a bold way of demonstrating to supporters that Arsenal’s decline can be turned around.

Arsene Wenger's worst Arsenal defeats







8 show all Arsene Wenger's worst Arsenal defeats













1/8 AC Milan 4 Arsenal 0, Champions League last 16 first leg, 2012 Another last-16 elimination, and another example of the tie being over before the second leg. A Robinho brace and goals from Kevin Prince-Boating and Zlatan Ibrahimovic meant Milan took a hefty lead back to the Emirates. The Gunners won that 3-0 but it was too little, too late. Getty Images

2/8 Manchester City 6 Arsenal 3, Premier League, 2013 Arsenal were top of the league at the time but were blown away by City to close the gap to three points. Slack defending cost them and even when Per Mertesacker headed in a late consolation goal to make it 5-3, Yaya Toure still had time to score a sixth. Getty Images

3/8 Bayern Munich 5 Arsenal 1, Champions League Group Stage, 2015 Yes, remarkably, Tuesday night was is not even the second time Arsenal have lost 5-1 to Bayern. In last season’s Group Stage, Robert Lewandowski, David Alaba, Arjen Robben and two Thomas Muller goals saw to an embarrassing night for Wenger. Bongarts/Getty Images

4/8 Liverpool 5 Arsenal 1, Premier League, 2014 Liverpool were rampant three years ago and stormed into a four goal lead inside the opening 20 minutes at Anfield, including two goals from centre-back Martin Skrtel. Raheem Sterling made it five with Mikel Arteta’s penalty a mere consolation. Getty Images

5/8 Tottenham 5 Arsenal 1, League Cup semi-final second leg, 2008 A humiliating scoreline – made all the worse by it being against the Gunners’ most bitter rivals. The defeat cost them a place in the League Cup final as Nicklas Bendtner and Emmanuel Adebayor nearly violently clashed on the pitch. Getty Images

6/8 Manchester United 6 Arsenal 1, Premier League, 2001 Dwight Yorke bagged a first-half hat-trick at Old Trafford as United raced into a 5-1 lead by the break. Teddy Sheringham added a late sixth as the Red Devils went 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League. Getty Images

7/8 Chelsea 6 Arsenal 0, Premier League, 2014 Not the best way for Wenger to celebrate his 1000th game in charge of Arsenal. Chelsea were 3-0 up inside 17 minutes in a game which also saw Kieran Gibbs sent off in a case of mistaken identity with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Getty Images

8/8 Manchester United 8 Arsenal 2, Premier League, 2011 Wayne Rooney grabbed a hat-trick to help inflict Wenger’s biggest defeat as Arsenal boss. It was made all the worst as it was by a Manchester United team with a midfield of Tom Cleverley, Anderson, Nani and Ashley Young. Getty Images

The Financial Times reported that Kroenke had not rejected out of hand the idea of selling his share to Usmanov or someone else, quoting a source who said: “Two weeks ago, I thought something could realistically happen. Now I am not so sure.”

The men have been at odds for a number of years over the direction of the club. Usmanov feels there has been a lack of investment by Kroenke and may be less wedded than him to the idea of continuing with Wenger, whose future will become clearer after this weekend’s closing fixtures of the Premier League season

Usmanov has become increasingly concerned about a lack of investment by Kroenke. In an interview with Bloomberg last month, Usmanov said the blame for the club’s performance should not rest solely with Wenger, but also with Kroenke and the board, from which Mr Usmanov is excluded.

Arsenal stands to lose out on about £50m in revenue if it misses out on the European tournament.

Other bidders are thought to be ready to make a move for Kroenke’s share in Arsenal and Usmanov could return with a more substantial bid. He has no plans to dispose of his stake. He first acquired shares in Arsenal in 2007, when he teamed up with Farhad Moshiri to purchase a 14.6 per cent stake for £75m.

Usmanov increased his stake to 30 per cent last year, buying out Moshiri, who went on to buy Everton. Kroenke also bought into Arsenal in 2007 and became majority shareholder four years later.