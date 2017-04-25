Arsene Wenger has reassured Arsenal supporters that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain did not sustain a serious injury in the club’s FA Cup semi-final win against Manchester City, adding that the midfielder could feature in the midweek match against Premier League champions Leicester City.

The England midfielder suffered a foot injury during the FA Cup semi-final win over City and left Wembley on crutches, but Wenger confirmed that was just a precaution.

“It was precautionary and not a serious injury,” said Wenger. “We will test him today. It was a foot injury.”

Wenger has said Oxlade-Chamberlain's injury was not serious (Getty)



Turning his attention to the rest of his squad, Wenger added: “We have medical checks today to see who is available. Nobody picked up any injuries in the game.”

David Ospina (back), Shkodran Mustafi and Lucas Perez (both thigh) are still missing along with Santi Cazorla (Achilles), who will not play again this season.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was awarded the Man of the Match award for his dynamic performance at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, although after the match the England international conceded he was still learning the nuances of playing in Wenger’s newly adopted 3-4-3 formation.

Arsenal vs Manchester City player ratings







1/22 Petr Cech - 6 out of 10 Should have done better to prevent Aguero’s goal but hesitated crucially. Not much to do otherwise.

2/22 Gabriel - 7 out of 10 Part of an Arsenal back three that for the most part stifled City’s attacking threat quite well.

3/22 Laurent Koscielny - 7 out of 10 Made some crucial interventions at the back as Arsenal blunted City’s attack fairly regularly.

4/22 Rob Holding - 7 out of 10 Could have won the game in normal time but headed over wastefully, however was reliable in defence for most of the game.

5/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 7 out of 10 Playing in a somewhat unfamiliar wing back role, perhaps unsurprisingly he looked far more assured going forward than in defence. Fortunate not to give away a penalty in the first half, but provided great assist for Monreal goal. Subbed in extra time.

6/22 Aaron Ramsey - 6 out of 10 In a game where the ball often appeared to avoid the midfield, he was fairly quiet.

7/22 Granit Xhaka - 6 out of 10 Yet to be the player Arsenal hoped they were buying, but didn't have the worst game.

8/22 Nacho Monreal - 8 out of 10 Scored the equaliser with a well taken chance and was very effective for Arsenal in both attack and defence.

9/22 Mesut Ozil - 5 out of 10 Subbed very late on, but was fairly anonymous for most of the game. Failed to have much impact at all.

10/22 Alexis Sanchez - 7 out of 10 Clinical as ever to score winning goal, otherwise didn't have the biggest impact on the game.

11/22 Olivier Giroud - 5 out of 10 Subbed with 10 minutes to go, but had struggled to meaningfully impact the game.

12/22 Claudio Bravo - 6 out of 10 Never makes things easy for himself, but just about avoided any enormous clangers.

13/22 Jesus Navas - 6 out of 10 Looks much better in attack than defence, but wasn’t overly tested at the back.

14/22 Vincent Kompany - 7 out of 10 Assured display as ever from the skipper, helped keep Arsenal quiet for large parts of the game.

15/22 Nicolas Otamendi - 7 out of 10 One of his better games in defence, making a few crucial interventions.

16/22 Gael Clichy - 6 out of 10 A quiet game that included a huge miss as he spooned the ball over the bar in the first half.

17/22 Fernandinho - 6 out of 10 Played fairly well for a game that never really saw much of the ball in midfield, could have won it but headed against the bar late in the second half. Subbed in extra time.

18/22 Yaya Toure - 7 out of 10 Unlucky to see a shot just tipped onto the post by Cech and showed the odd flash of inspiration in attack, but not enough to change the game in City’s favour.

19/22 Kevin de Bruyne - 7 out of 10 Took on the role of being City’s creative output when Silva went off and played well but couldn't find that crucial pass to unlock Arsenal’s defence.

20/22 David Silva - 6 out of 10 Subbed halfway through the first half with an injury having looked lively.

21/22 Leroy Sane - 7 out of 10 Quite well marshalled by Arsenal’s defence, but always looked a threat when he got on the ball and was one of the brightest sparks for City.

22/22 Sergio Aguero - 7 out of 10 Put City ahead with a clever chipped finish and was always a menace. Subbed in extra-time.

“It’s obviously an interesting positon for me, it’s new,” Oxlade-Chamberlain commented on his new midfield position.

“I have to focus on the defensive side of things and I’m not used to being a right-back.”

Morgan will miss Leicester's trip to the Emirates Stadium ( Getty )

Wes Morgan will meanwhile miss Leicester's trip to Arsenal on Wednesday with a hamstring injury while Nampalys Mendy's season is over following an ankle operation.

Skipper Morgan came off late on in the Foxes' Champions League quarter-final exit to Atletico Madrid last week and midfielder Mendy has undergone surgery on a floating bone in his ankle with boss Craig Shakespeare ruling him out for the season.

Robert Huth will return after being banned for the 1-1 draw with Atletico, with Leicester going out 2 1 on aggregate, while Islam Slimani continues to be sidelined with a groin injury.

(Additional reporting by Press Association)