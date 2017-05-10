Dick Law has spoken publicly about his role at Arsenal amid talk he could leave the club this summer.

Dubbed the Gunners' 'transfer fixer' Law's responsibilities have come under increased scrutiny with the club's fortunes on and off field taking a hit this season.

Arsenal, barring an extraordinary late season surge, look certain to miss out on the Champions League for the first time in over 20 years while star players Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil are yet to commit their futures to the club despite being offered lucrative new terms.

Law's role has long been shrouded in mystery with club legend Ian Wright suggesting he could leave this summer, but speaking at the Somos Futebol event on football management the American attempted to clarify his responsibilities.

"If we come down to the manager, his responsibility is operating every area in football," he said. "The logistics report to him, first-team coaches, strength and conditioning, medical team and psychology [departments] all report to the manager.

"The area that I manage is called football operations. My job is to help the CEO and manager, in conjunction with the contract team, with squad planning, contract negotiations, negotiations with agents, player transfers, either in or out of the club, and coordination with the Arsenal academy.

"I work very closely with our chief financial officer, our general counsel (the lawyer for the club) and our club secretary in the contract team. Our biggest challenge is to make sure that all the contracts are done right and we follow all the rules set by the FA and FIFA."