Wojciech Szczesny sends message to Arsene Wenger as Olivier Giroud urges influential duo to sign new contracts

Wojciech Szczesny has claimed that his future as a player remains in the hands of Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

The 26-year-old has been on loan at Roma for 18 months with speculation rife that he could join the Serie A club on a permanent basis.

But speaking to Italian paper Corriere Dello Sport, the Pole stated his future has yet to be settled.

He said: “My future? I would also like to know where I will be.

“The truth is that it’s in the hands of Wenger, the coach and man in whose hands [my career has been] since I was 16.”

With Arsenal No 1 Petr Cech reaching the end of his goalkeeping career, the search for a replacement has already begun at the Emirates Stadium.

Szczesny’s words will undoubtedly have caught the attention of the Arsenal hierarchy as they set about finding a successor.

Elsewhere, Arsenal have missed out on Dayot Upamecano – one of Europe’s young rising prospects.

The Gunners have reportedly been keeping a tab on the French defender who has been earning rave reviews for his performances with Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg.

But Upamecano has now completed a deal to RB Leipzig, cutting short Arsenal’s hope of landing the 18-year-old.

A €12m deal has taken him to the Bundesliga, ahead of its resumption next week, with the youngster signing a four-year deal at the German upstarts.

Lastly, Olivier Giroud has expressed his hope that Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez commit to the club and sign new contracts.

While Giroud, Laurent Koscielny and Francis Coquelin all signed new deals earlier this week, contract talks with Ozil and Sanchez continue to stall.

The influential duo has demanded significant pay rises that the club are reportedly reluctant to meet.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Giroud urged his team mates to sign.

"Obviously we hope they're going to do the same but it’s up to the player," he said.

"I really wanted to sign another contract and I don't know what they want, but hopefully they will do it soon."