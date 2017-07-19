  1. Sport
Arsenal vs Bayern Munich player ratings: Supporters left frustrated despite penalty shootout victory

We run the rule over Arsene Wenger's team after the friendly match

  • 2/20 Petr Cech - 8 out of 10

    Kept his team in the game with a number of splendid stops.

    Arsenal FC via Getty Images

  • 3/20 Krystian Bielik - 4 out of 10

    Completely dominated by Ribery. Would benefit from another loan move away next season.

    Arsenal FC via Getty Images

  • 4/20 Mohamed Elneny - 4 out of 10

    Played out of position and struggled. Harshly booked in the second-half.

    Arsenal FC via Getty Images

  • 5/20 Nacho Monreal - 4 out of 10

    Unsurprisingly, he struggled to contain the likes of James Rodriguez and Franck Ribery.

    Bongarts/Getty Images

  • 6/20 Ainsley Maitland-Niles - 5 out of 10

    Conceded an early first-half penalty with a clumsy tackle on Juan Bernat.

    Bongarts/Getty Images

  • 7/20 Francis Coquelin - 3 out of 10

    Woeful, even for a pre-season friendly. Completely incapable of playing a box-to-box role: gave the ball away far too many times.

    Arsenal FC via Getty Images

  • 8/20 Granit Xhaka - 5 out of 10

    Impossible for him to impress given he was playing alongside Coquelin and in front of a makeshift back three.

    Arsenal FC via Getty Images

  • 9/20 Sead Kolasinac - 3 out of 10

    Very poor and frequently exposed for pace. Appeared to be carrying an injury.

    Getty Images

  • 10/20 Mesut Ozil - 6 out of 10

    One of the few senior Arsenal players to start, and looked bright in flashes.

    Getty Images

  • 11/20 Danny Welbeck - 5 out of 10

    With Arsenal pegged back for long periods, he struggled to impress.

    Bongarts/Getty Images

  • 12/20 Alexandre Lacazette - 5 out of 10

    Combined well with Ozil on a couple of occasions and almost scored in the second-half, only to be denied by a wonderful save from Manuel Neuer.

    Getty Images

  • 13/20 Reiss Nelson - 5 out of 10

    Replaced Kolasinac just before half-time. Endeared himself to Arsenal fans by bodychecking Ribery.

    Getty Images

  • 14/20 Alexander Iwobi - 7 out of 10

    Arsenal's best player. Grabbed the equaliser by finishing a wonderful counter-attacking move that he had started within his own half.

    Getty Images

  • 15/20 Theo Walcott - 5 out of 10

    Largely anonymous. .

    Arsenal FC via Getty Images

  • 16/20 Joseph Willock - 5 out of 10

    Bright and looked promising with the ball at his feet but failed to influence the game.

    Getty

  • 17/20 Cohen Bramall - 5 out of 10

    Made some promising runs but had very little influence.

    Getty

  • 18/20 Aaron Ramsey - 5 out of 10

    Guilty of holding onto the ball and not playing the simple pass on more than one occasion.

    Getty

  • 19/20 Eddie Nketiah - 5 out of 10

    Had little chance to impress.

    Getty

  • 20/20 Emiliano Martínez - 7 out of 10

    Arsenal's hero in the penalty shootout.

    Getty

Arsenal left it late against Bayern Munich before beating them on penalties in the International Champions Cup on Wednesday – but that didn’t stop their fans from slating their team’s performance in the friendly match.

Arsene Wenger fielded a very patched-up defence for the match, the likes of Krystian Bielik, Mohamed Elneny and Sead Kolašinac struggling desperately against the pace and invention of Franck Ribery and James Rodriguez.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles conceded a penalty after just eight minutes, with Robert Lewandowski coolly finishing past Petr Cech to give Bayern the lead.

lewandowski-r.jpg
Lewandowski gave Bayern the lead from the spot (Getty)

Things weren’t much better up the other end of the pitch, with new signing Alexandre Lacazette missing a good chance shortly before half-time.

Arsenal continued to struggle in the second-half, but grabbed a last-gasp equaliser through Alex Iwobi, who completed a brilliant counter-attacking move with a smart headed finish.

The Gunners then held their nerve to beat their German opponents in a penalty shoot-out, to end a run of chastising defeats against the German champions.

Not that that was enough to stop several Arsenal fans from entering full on panic mode over the patched-up team’s lethargic performance, with Theo Walcott, Aaron Ramsey and new signing Kolašinac coming in for the lion’s share of the criticism. 

But did Arsenal really play as badly as how some of their fans thought?

See the gallery above for our player ratings from the friendly defeat.  

