Arsenal vs Bayern Munich player ratings

Arsenal left it late against Bayern Munich before beating them on penalties in the International Champions Cup on Wednesday – but that didn’t stop their fans from slating their team’s performance in the friendly match.

Arsene Wenger fielded a very patched-up defence for the match, the likes of Krystian Bielik, Mohamed Elneny and Sead Kolašinac struggling desperately against the pace and invention of Franck Ribery and James Rodriguez.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles conceded a penalty after just eight minutes, with Robert Lewandowski coolly finishing past Petr Cech to give Bayern the lead.

Lewandowski gave Bayern the lead from the spot ( Getty )

Things weren’t much better up the other end of the pitch, with new signing Alexandre Lacazette missing a good chance shortly before half-time.

Arsenal continued to struggle in the second-half, but grabbed a last-gasp equaliser through Alex Iwobi, who completed a brilliant counter-attacking move with a smart headed finish.

The Gunners then held their nerve to beat their German opponents in a penalty shoot-out, to end a run of chastising defeats against the German champions.

Not that that was enough to stop several Arsenal fans from entering full on panic mode over the patched-up team’s lethargic performance, with Theo Walcott, Aaron Ramsey and new signing Kolašinac coming in for the lion’s share of the criticism.

Ramsey and Walcott get out of my club — Lucky (@StanfieId) July 19, 2017

Literally got a bunch of teenagers out and here yet Walcott and Ramsey make the most errors — Bradley Powell (@bradley1629) July 19, 2017

Good that people aren’t jumping to early conclusions about Kolasinac based on a pre-season friendly in air that Satan can barely breathe in pic.twitter.com/TQYRQq4oaa — arseblog (@arseblog) July 19, 2017

But did Arsenal really play as badly as how some of their fans thought?

