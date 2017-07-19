Arsenal vs Bayern Munich player ratings

Arsenal left it late against Bayern Munich before beating them on penalties in the International Champions Cup on Wednesday – but that didn’t stop their fans from slating their team’s performance in the friendly match.
Arsene Wenger fielded a very patched-up defence for the match, the likes of Krystian Bielik, Mohamed Elneny and Sead Kolašinac struggling desperately against the pace and invention of Franck Ribery and James Rodriguez.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles conceded a penalty after just eight minutes, with Robert Lewandowski coolly finishing past Petr Cech to give Bayern the lead.
Things weren’t much better up the other end of the pitch, with new signing Alexandre Lacazette missing a good chance shortly before half-time.
Arsenal continued to struggle in the second-half, but grabbed a last-gasp equaliser through Alex Iwobi, who completed a brilliant counter-attacking move with a smart headed finish.
The Gunners then held their nerve to beat their German opponents in a penalty shoot-out, to end a run of chastising defeats against the German champions.
Not that that was enough to stop several Arsenal fans from entering full on panic mode over the patched-up team’s lethargic performance, with Theo Walcott, Aaron Ramsey and new signing Kolašinac coming in for the lion’s share of the criticism.
But did Arsenal really play as badly as how some of their fans thought?
See the gallery above for our player ratings from the friendly defeat.
