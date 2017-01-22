It’s a big game for…

Hector Bellerin: The Frenchman is set to start for the Gunners for the first time since picking up an ankle injury early this month. With fierce competition for his role in the defence, the pressure is on to perform.

Best stat…

Arsenal remain unbeaten against Burnley in the Premier League, with four wins and one draw.

Remember when…



​Eduardo da Silva’s super strike against Burnley is arguably the best goal witnessed in a meeting between these two clubs. The technique is faultless.

Player to watch…

Andre Gray: The 25-year-old Burnley man will be a key element to the visitors attack, as he continues his fine run of form in the Premier League. His goal against Sunderland will no doubt see him entering the clash brimming with confidence.

Past three-meetings…

Burnley 0 Arsenal 1 (Koscielny)

Premier League, October 2016

Arsenal 2 (Chambers, Sanchez), Burnley 1 (Vokes)

FA Cup, January 2016

Burnley 0 Arsenal 1 (Ramsey)

Premier League, April 2015

Form guide…

Arsenal: LWWDWW

Burnley: WWLDWW

Vital information…

Kick-off time: 2.15pm

TV: Live on Sky Sports 1, highlights on BBC One at 10.30pm